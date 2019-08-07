Orion Oyj: Sales of darolutamide started in the USA - Orion receives EUR 45 million milestone

ORION CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE 7 AUGUST 2019 at 10.30 am EEST



Sales of darolutamide started in the USA - Orion receives EUR 45 million milestone

Sales of Nubeqa (darolutamide), jointly developed by Orion Corporation and Bayer for the treatment of non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC), has started in the USA. In connection with the successful commercialization of darolutamide in the USA, Orion receives from Bayer a EUR 45 million milestone. Orion will book the milestone in its third quarter 2019 result. The booking has no impact on Orion's outlook for 2019 as the EUR 45 million milestone has been included in the financial guidance provided by the company.

Darolutamide is currently not approved by the European Medicines Agency or any other health authority outside the USA.



