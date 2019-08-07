Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Toyota Motor Corporation Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

TOKYO, Aug 7, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Lexus International has sold 360,045 vehicles worldwide in the first six months of 2019 (January to June). This sales performance represents a 10% increase compared to the same period last year (January to June 2018).2019CYTD sales performance reflects increased consumer demand for the new "ES," sedan and newly introduced "UX" crossover, as well as the overall expanded luxury market in China."We are honored that our vehicles are accepted by many consumers across the world. This year, the new RC F and RX will arrive to showrooms, and we are ready to attract a broader audience to the brand. Meanwhile, we continue to bring the latest features and thinking to vehicles, with ongoing attention to detail and craftsmanship for our customers. We endeavor to provide amazing experiences exceeding customers' expectations, through our vehicles and beyond, as a luxury lifestyle brand." said Lexus International President Yoshihiro Sawa.2019CYTD Sales Results by RegionNorth America: 149K units (+1% vs LY)China: 95K units (+36% vs LY)included Hong-KongEurope: 40K units (+5% vs LY)Japan: 32K units (-4% vs LY)Middle East: 16K units (+9% vs LY)East Asia: 18K units (+17% vs LY)About LEXUSSince its debut in 1989, Lexus has earned a worldwide reputation for high-quality products and exemplary customer service. Lexus is the hybrid leader among luxury brands, offering hybrids that provide the best in innovative technology and premier luxury. The evolution of Lexus is reflected in the progressive designs of its new vehicles. The grille, dynamic light treatments, and sculptured lines create a distinctive look of luxury for Lexus. For more information, please visit www.lexus-int.com and www.lexus-int.com/news/.Source: LEXUSContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.