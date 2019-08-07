JSC "PATA Saldus": Notification of composition of the Council

JSC "PATA Saldus" announces that on 29 July, 2019, the composition of the Council are changed. Uldis Mierkalns retains the position of Chairman of the Council Janis Bertrans retains the position of Deputy Chairman of the Council Inga Mierkalna retains the position of Member of the Council Ieva Sniedze leaves Member position of the Council Appointed Inga Jakobsone as a Member of the Council. Information about the Council Member - Inga Jakobsone: Born in 1976. 1999 - Lawyer qualification at the Latvia University. 2007 Master's degree in Law from Business University Turiba. Since 2010 works at PATA Ltd. as a lawyer. I.Jakobsone does not own shares of AS PATA SALDUS. Office manager Linda Kilevica Phone: 63807072 e-mail: info@patasaldus.lv