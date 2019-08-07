PRESS RELEASE, COPENHAGEN, DENMARK

FLSmidth to supply crusher, SAG mill and ball mill to copper mine in Serbia

Chinese mining company Zijin Mining Group Company Limited has chosen FLSmidth to provide a gyratory crusher, SAG mill and ball mill to the Majdanpek mine, which forms part of their newly purchased Zijin Bor Copper mine group.

The delivery of the equipment to the Majdanpek mine site in south-east Serbia, located 180 kilometres from Belgrade, is expected to occur between 12 and 18 months from now. The project is estimated to reach completion by the end of 2020.

The order of the new FLSmidth crusher and new grinding circuit for the front end of the concentrator, comes as Zijin look to modernise the Majdanpek mine, which will be the largest of their three Serbian copper concentrators.

"This extensive order underlines the strong value proposition of FLSmidth to our customers in the copper industry. Our market leading crushers and mills will provide significant improvements for Zijin Mining in terms of productivity and processing efficiency," states Manfred Schaffer, President of Mining and Group Executive Vice President at FLSmidth.

The order has a combined value about DKK 200m and has been recognised in the order intake for Q3 2019.

