Customers Can Now Send Western Union Global Money Transfers to More than 200 Countries and Territories from Robert Dyas Locations

Western Union, a leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement, and Robert Dyas, a leading homeware and garden retailer, and part of the Theo Paphitis Retail Group chain, today announced that customers in the United Kingdom can now send Western Union global money transfers to more than 200 countries and territories from more than 90 Robert Dyas stores across the country.

Customers have the choice to commence their transactions on the Western Union mobile app and pay in-store or complete the whole transaction in-person at Robert Dyas locations. Customers may also opt for receivers to pick up their money in cash at one of Western Union's hundreds of thousands of retail Agent locations or into billions of bank accounts in nearly 100 countries or mobile wallets, where available.

"We are delighted to be extending our successful collaboration with the Theo Paphitis Retail Group by adding Robert Dyas to Western Union's family of Agents. Today's customers are looking for different options to send or receive money via mobile app, web, retail, bank or mobile wallet and we are pleased to extend this choice to a well-established UK high street brand such as Robert Dyas," said Massimiliano Alvisini, Regional Vice President and General Manager, Europe CIS, Western Union.

The Theo Paphitis Retail Group now offers Western Union money transfers through two of its companies: Robert Dyas and Ryman, the UK's leading stationer, which launched services across its 200 stores in 2016.

Robert Dyas owner and Chairman, Theo Paphitis, added: "Our collaboration with Western Union offers even more convenience in-store for our Robert Dyas customers now, as well as for our Ryman estate of stores. Not only can they pick up items for the home or garden in Robert Dyas, but now we're making it convenient for them to transfer their money too."

Western Union has operated in the UK since 1988, and currently has a robust retail Agent network, which includes major retailers such as John Lewis, Ryman, Eurochange, ChangeGroup and Sainsbury's.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement. Our omnichannel platform connects the digital and physical worlds and makes it possible for consumers and businesses to send and receive money and make payments with speed, ease, and reliability. As of June 30, 2019, our network included over 550,000 retail agent locations offering Western Union, Vigo or Orlandi Valuta branded services in more than 200 countries and territories, with the capability to send money to billions of accounts. Additionally, westernunion.com, our fastest growing channel in 2018, is available in more than 70 countries, plus additional territories, to move money around the world. With our global reach, Western Union moves money for better, connecting family, friends and businesses to enable financial inclusion and support economic growth. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

About Robert Dyas

From the innovative to the everyday, you'll find everything you need for your home and garden, from cleaning solutions and kitchen essentials to the latest DIY gadgets and gardening must-haves all at great prices. The extensive selection of products range from some of the world's most famous brands through to exciting new start-ups. The common factor between them all is that their products share the Robert Dyas ethos for being innovative, practical and designed to last. Robert Dyas founded the company in 1872, and it was bought by entrepreneur Theo Paphitis in 2012. Theo is one of the UK's most high-profile businessmen with an empire spanning retail, property and finance. The company has over 90 stores, mainly in the South of England, and also operates 24-hours a day online.

Website: http://www.RobertDyas.co.uk/

