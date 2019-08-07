Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) Arricano Real Estate Plc: Refinancing of Loan Facility 07-Aug-2019 / 10:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 7 August 2019 Arricano Real Estate Plc ("Arricano" or the "Company") Refinancing of Loan Facility Arricano (AIM: ARO) announces that, further to its announcement of 26 July 2019, its wholly owned subsidiary Comfort Market Luks LLC ("CML"), which operates the Prospekt Shopping and Entertainment Complex, located in Kyiv, Ukraine ("SEC") yesterday drew down, following satisfaction of the relevant conditions precedent, the first tranche of USD 6.808 million from Public Joint Stock Company "State Savings Bank of Ukraine" ("Oschadbank"). A further announcement will be issued when the further tranche(s) are advanced. For further information, please contact: Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +38 044 594 9471 Mykhailo Merkulov Nominated Adviser and Broker: Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666 WH Ireland Limited Chris Fielding Financial PR: Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 Novella Communications Limited Tim Robertson/Fergus Young ISIN: CY0102941610 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: ARO LEI Code: 213800F8AMPULEKXFX22 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 16028 EQS News ID: 853489 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 07, 2019 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)