Technavio analysts forecast the global hair dryer market to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.
The growing popularity of tourmaline hair dryers is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global hair dryer market 2018-2022. The negative ions emitted by tourmaline divides the water molecules in hair so that it evaporates faster thus saving time and energy. It will also help reduce hair damage owing to less exposure to heat. Such benefits of tourmaline hair dryers are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global hair dryer market is the increasing availability of low-cost or economic hair dryers:
Hair dryer market: Increasing availability of low-cost or economic hair dryers
Several companies are increasingly focusing on manufacturing hair dryers at lower costs with the help of innovative manufacturing technologies. Vendors are encouraged to extend their product line and offer products for the economical end-user segment. Thus, a significant drop in the price of hair dryers is expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "Apart from the increasing availability of low-cost hair dryers, other factors such as innovations in the manufacture of hair dryers and the increase in online sales will drive the global hair dryer market."
Hair dryer market: Segmentation analysis
The global hair dryer market research report provides market segmentation by product (corded hair dryer and cordless hair dryer), end-user (professional usage and individual usage), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, followed by the EMEA and APAC respectively. The region will continue to dominate the shares of the hair dryer market during the forecast period, owing to the growing sale of hair dryers through the established e-commerce and other online platforms in the US.
