The EU Directive on the restriction of the use of certain hazardous substances (RoHS) in electrical and electronic equipment (EEE) aims to reduce the impact of EEE on the environment.

The accreditation was awarded to SGS in July 2019. It comes in the month that the EU is extending its enforcement of restrictions from six to ten substances, including lead, cadmium and mercury. Manufacturers and suppliers of all types of electronic and consumer goods are required to guarantee products are free of certain harmful chemicals. Products that fail to conform are unable to display the CE Mark and are prohibited from being offered for sale in EU countries.

Lillian Peregrina, Business Manager, said: "We welcome accreditation for SGS Mexico which brings our total number of accredited RoHS testing centers worldwide to over 35, staffed by more than 1,000 RoHS specialists."

"Ensuring that products stay compliant is a time-consuming concern for manufacturers as regulations change, additional hazardous substances are identified and suppliers revise formulations or construction of their products. SGS provides expert support to guide clients through RoHS compliance and help them reap the benefits of smooth EU market entry for their products."

The laboratory team at SGS Mexico is accredited to test restricted substances including lead (Pb), mercury (Hg), cadmium (Cd), hexavalent chromium (Cr), polybrominated biphenyls (PBB), polybrominated diphenyl ether (PBDE), Bis(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate (DEHP), Butyl benzyl phthalate (BBP), Dibutyl phthalate (DBP) and Diisobutyl phthalate (DIBP) in Electrical and Electronic Equipment (EEE), including:

Large and small household appliances

IT and telecommunications equipment

Consumer equipment

Lighting equipment

Electrical and electronic tools

Toys, leisure and sports equipment

Medical devices

SGS has the capabilities to ensure products comply with relevant RoHS legislation worldwide. Its range of services includes the only globally accepted database of RoHS certification reports - the RoHS Certificate of Conformity. Services include:

RoHS testing & verification services

SGS RoHS process certification mark

CE RoHS

RoHS Compliance Assessment Service using BOMcheck.net

Verification of RoHS conformity

REACH: SVHC testing and SVHC High Risk Screening

WEEE consultancy

Green inspection

Chemical testing

