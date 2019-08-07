Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) announced today that the Baker Hughes international rig count for July 2019 was 1,162, up 24 from the 1,138 counted in June 2019, and up 165 from the 997 counted in July 2018. The international offshore rig count for July 2019 was 255, up 9 from the 246 counted in June 2019, and up 38 from the 217 counted in July 2018.

The average U.S. rig count for July 2019 was 955, down 14 from the 969 counted in June 2019, and down 95 from the 1,050 counted in July 2018. The average Canadian rig count for July 2019 was 121, up 7 from the 114 counted in June 2019, and down 83 from the 204 counted in July 2018.

The worldwide rig count for July 2019 was 2,238, up 17 from the 2,221 counted in June 2019, and down 13 from the 2,251 counted in July 2018.

July 2019 Rig Counts

July 2019 June 2019 July 2018 Land Offshore Total Month

Variance Land Offshore Total Land Offshore Total Latin America 168 33 201 12 162 27 189 161 29 190 Europe 148 52 200 7 144 49 193 48 32 80 Africa 92 19 111 -5 95 21 116 79 19 98 Middle East 367 57 424 11 359 54 413 354 46 400 Asia Pacific 132 94 226 -1 132 95 227 138 91 229 International 907 255 1,162 24 892 246 1,138 780 217 997 United States 930 25 955 -14 945 24 969 1,032 18 1,050 Canada 118 3 121 7 111 3 114 201 3 204 North America 1,048 28 1,076 -7 1,056 27 1,083 1,233 21 1,254 Worldwide 1,955 283 2,238 17 1,948 273 2,221 2,013 238 2,251

See note to editor at the bottom of this press release.

About the Baker Hughes Rig Counts

The Baker Hughes rig counts are counts of the number of drilling rigs actively exploring for or developing oil or natural gas in the U.S., Canada and international markets. The Company has issued the rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of the U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. The monthly international rig count was initiated in 1975.

The North American rig count is scheduled to be released at noon Central Time on the last working day of each week. The international rig count is scheduled to be released on the fifth working day of the month at 5:00 a.m. Central Time. Additional detailed information on the Baker Hughes rig counts is available from our website.

About Baker Hughes, a GE company

Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE: BHGE) is the world's first and only fullstream provider of integrated oilfield products, services and digital solutions. We deploy minds and machines to enhance customer productivity, safety and environmental stewardship, while minimizing costs and risks at every step of the energy value chain. With operations in over 120 countries, we infuse over a century of experience with the spirit of a startup inventing smarter ways to bring energy to the world.

Note to editor: As of June 07, 2019, Ukraine was added to the Baker Hughes International Rig Count report and is reflected in the Europe count. This addition is not reflected in historical data.

