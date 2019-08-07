Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) announced today that the Baker Hughes international rig count for July 2019 was 1,162, up 24 from the 1,138 counted in June 2019, and up 165 from the 997 counted in July 2018. The international offshore rig count for July 2019 was 255, up 9 from the 246 counted in June 2019, and up 38 from the 217 counted in July 2018.
The average U.S. rig count for July 2019 was 955, down 14 from the 969 counted in June 2019, and down 95 from the 1,050 counted in July 2018. The average Canadian rig count for July 2019 was 121, up 7 from the 114 counted in June 2019, and down 83 from the 204 counted in July 2018.
The worldwide rig count for July 2019 was 2,238, up 17 from the 2,221 counted in June 2019, and down 13 from the 2,251 counted in July 2018.
July 2019 Rig Counts
|July 2019
|June 2019
|July 2018
Land
Offshore
Total
Month
Land
Offshore
Total
Land
Offshore
Total
|Latin America
168
33
201
12
162
27
189
161
29
190
|Europe
148
52
200
7
144
49
193
48
32
80
|Africa
92
19
111
-5
95
21
116
79
19
98
|Middle East
367
57
424
11
359
54
413
354
46
400
|Asia Pacific
132
94
226
-1
132
95
227
138
91
229
|International
907
255
1,162
24
892
246
1,138
780
217
997
|United States
930
25
955
-14
945
24
969
1,032
18
1,050
|Canada
118
3
121
7
111
3
114
201
3
204
|North America
1,048
28
1,076
-7
1,056
27
1,083
1,233
21
1,254
|Worldwide
1,955
283
2,238
17
1,948
273
2,221
2,013
238
2,251
See note to editor at the bottom of this press release.
About the Baker Hughes Rig Counts
The Baker Hughes rig counts are counts of the number of drilling rigs actively exploring for or developing oil or natural gas in the U.S., Canada and international markets. The Company has issued the rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of the U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. The monthly international rig count was initiated in 1975.
The North American rig count is scheduled to be released at noon Central Time on the last working day of each week. The international rig count is scheduled to be released on the fifth working day of the month at 5:00 a.m. Central Time. Additional detailed information on the Baker Hughes rig counts is available from our website.
About Baker Hughes, a GE company
Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE: BHGE) is the world's first and only fullstream provider of integrated oilfield products, services and digital solutions. We deploy minds and machines to enhance customer productivity, safety and environmental stewardship, while minimizing costs and risks at every step of the energy value chain. With operations in over 120 countries, we infuse over a century of experience with the spirit of a startup inventing smarter ways to bring energy to the world.
Note to editor: As of June 07, 2019, Ukraine was added to the Baker Hughes International Rig Count report and is reflected in the Europe count. This addition is not reflected in historical data.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005197/en/
Contacts:
Media Relations:
Melanie Kania, +1 713-439-8303
melanie.kania@bhge.com
or
Investor Relations:
+1 281-809-9088
investor.relations@bhge.com