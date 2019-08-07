Vertex Energy, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

Total Direct UMO Collections Increased More than 20% Y/Y in 2Q19

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2019 / Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR, "Vertex" or the "Company"), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality hydrocarbon products, today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2019.

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Company reported revenue of $43.7 million, versus $46.9 million in the prior-year period. Vertex reported an operating loss of ($0.7) million in the second quarter of 2019, versus $3.0 million of operating income in the prior-year period. The Company reported a basic net loss available to common shareholders of ($1.4) million, or ($0.03) per basic share, in the second quarter of 2019, versus net income of $1.4 million, or $0.03 per basic share, in the second quarter of 2018. The Company reported Adjusted EBITDA of $1.5 million, in the second quarter of 2019, versus Adjusted EBITDA of $4.8 million, in the second quarter 2018 (described in greater detail below).

During the second quarter of 2018, the Company benefited from elevated realized margins, supported by a combination of high product prices and low used motor oil (UMO) feed costs, while in the second quarter of 2019, a combination of less favorable realized margins and lower metals prices in the Company's recovery segment contributed to a year-over-year decline in profitability. The Company estimates the decline in metals prices contributed to reduced gross margin by approximately $1 million in the second quarter of 2019.

During the second quarter of 2019, both the Marrero, Louisiana refinery ("Marrero") and the Heartland refinery operated near peak nameplate capacity, showing strong demand for the Company's specialty petroleum-based products. Including nine days of planned maintenance in June, Heartland increased total refinery throughputs by 5% during the second quarter 2019, when compared to the prior-year period, given improved productivity resulting from planned maintenance. In July 2019, Marrero completed 21 days of planned maintenance. Both the Marrero and Heartland refineries are currently operating near peak rates.

Direct collections of UMO increased 21% in the second quarter of 2019, when compared to the prior-year's period. Direct UMO collections represented approximately 42% of overall feedstock processed at the Company's refineries in the second quarter of 2019, versus 37% in the second quarter of 2018, with the remaining feedstock being sourced from third-party UMO suppliers.

As announced on July 31, 2019, Vertex has entered into a joint venture with Tensile Capital Management LLC, an investment firm ("Tensile"). Under the terms of the agreements, Vertex has secured funding (a) which it intends to use to accelerate the development of the currently idled site in Belle Chase, LA ("Myrtle Grove") and (b) which in the event Tensile exercises an option that expires in June 2020, is anticipated to be sufficient for the full development of the Heartland business. Subject to a successful pilot program that is expected to reach completion by year-end 2019, Vertex will receive approximately $13.5 million of non-recourse funding that it intends to use for debt reduction, investment in organic UMO collections growth, and the targeted acquisition of third-party UMO collections operations.

Additionally, in connection with the Tensile transaction, the Company's senior lenders agreed to amend and extend the maturity date of Company's existing asset-based term loans from February 1, 2020 to February 1, 2021.

Management Commentary

"Our operations performed exceptionally well during the second quarter, supported by year-over-year growth in cost-advantaged direct collections and strong utilization at our Marrero and Heartland refineries, both of which operated near peak capacity during the period," stated Benjamin P. Cowart, President and CEO of Vertex.

"We generated positive Adjusted EBITDA during the second quarter and continue to expect improved momentum entering the second half of 2019. Having completed planned maintenance at Heartland and Marrero in June and July, respectively, we anticipate both refineries to operate at peak rates as we finish out the year and into 2020."

"The recent announcement of our joint venture with Tensile Capital has the potential to materially improve the long-term profitability of Vertex. Under the terms of the agreement, subject to a successful pilot test, Tensile will provide up to $35 million of growth capital that may be used to repay indebtedness, accelerate the development of our high-purity base oil operations, while also providing Vertex a liquidity event that will enable us to expand our UMO collections capabilities, among other growth opportunities", continued Cowart.

"As of June 30, 2019, we had cash and available liquidity of $2.9 million," stated Cowart. "Pro-forma for the successful closing of both phases of the Tensile transaction at year-end 2019, we anticipate Vertex will add more than $15 million in liquidity to the balance sheet."

Segment Performance

Black Oil Segment. The Company's Black Oil Segment collects and purchases UMO directly from third-party generators, aggregates UMO from an established network of local and regional collectors and sells refined finished products to customers for use as lubricants or fuels. During the second quarter 2019, segment revenue declined 1% on a year-over-year basis to $37.9 million, while gross profit declined 25% to $6.5 million, due to compressed spreads related to lower finished product values, increased feedstock costs, together with planned maintenance at our Heartland facility during the second quarter.

Refining & Marketing Segment. The Company's Refining & Marketing Segment aggregates and manages the re-refinement of hydrocarbon streams in the form of petroleum distillates, other chemical products and petroleum co-products, and sells the re-refined products to end customers. During the second quarter 2019, segment revenue declined on a year-over-year basis by 25% to $3.3 million, while gross profit increased 60% on a year-over-year basis to $0.6 million due to a reduction in low-margin business within the segment, coupled with improved spreads on existing business.

Recovery Segment. The Company's Recovery Segment includes a generator solutions company for the proper recovery and management of hydrocarbon streams, the sales and marketing of Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, together with the recovery and processing of metals. During the second quarter 2019, segment revenue declined 39% on a year-over-year basis to $2.4 million, while gross profit declined to $0.1 million versus $1.0 million in the prior year's period, due to less favorable pricing on metals.

About Vertex Energy Inc.

Houston-based Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) is a specialty refiner of alternative feedstocks and marketer of high-purity petroleum products. Vertex is one of the largest processors of used motor oil in the U.S., with operations located in Houston and Port Arthur (TX), Marrero (LA) and Heartland (OH). Vertex also co-owns a facility, Myrtle Grove, located on a 41-acre industrial complex along the Gulf Coast in Belle Chasse, LA, with existing hydro-processing and plant infrastructure assets, that include nine million gallons of storage. The Company has built a reputation as a key supplier of Group II+ and Group III base oils to the lubricant manufacturing industry throughout North America.

Cautionary Statement Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Vertex Energy's future expectations, plans and prospects, within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act, and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of Vertex Energy, its divisions and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. These risk factors and others are included from time to time in documents Vertex Energy files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, its Form 10-Ks, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Vertex Energy's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Vertex Energy cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Vertex Energy undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Vertex Energy.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) attributable to Vertex Energy, Inc., to Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA*

For the Three Months Ended For the Trailing Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Net (loss) income attributable to Vertex Energy, Inc. $ (427,436 ) $ 2,530,068 $ (7,880,213 ) $ (3,097,873 ) Add (deduct): Interest Income (1,918 ) (659 ) (1,918 ) (2,178 ) Interest Expense 738,972 847,456 3,128,659 3,178,098 Depreciation and amortization 1,780,890 1,733,076 7,081,738 6,825,409 EBITDA* 2,090,508 5,109,941 2,328,266 6,903,456 Add (deduct): Loss (gain) on change in value of derivative warrant liability (746,017 ) (475,913 ) 239,523 (859,305 ) Stock-Based compensation 171,002 183,750 644,180 676,473 Adjusted EBITDA * $ 1,515,493 $ 4,817,778 $ 3,211,969 $ 6,720,624 Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 0.04 $ 0.14 $ 0.09 $ 0.21 Shares used in computing EPS 40,294,870 33,300,456 38,913,700 32,917,415

* EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. These measurements are not recognized in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance.

EBITDA represents net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA before stock-based compensation expense and gain (loss) on change in value of derivative warrant liability. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented because we believe they provide additional useful information to investors due to the various noncash items during the period. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures, or contractual commitments;

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs;

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on debt or cash income tax payments;

Although depreciation and amortization are noncash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;

Other companies in this industry may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than Vertex Energy does, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure; and

Trailing Twelve Months June 30, 2019 reflects amounts for the Fiscal Year Ended 2018 plus Q1 and Q2 2019 minus Q1 and Q2 2018. Trailing Twelve Months June 30, 2018 reflects amounts for the Fiscal Year Ended 2017 plus Q1 and Q2 2018 minus Q1 and Q2 2017.

VERTEX ENERGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

June 30,

2019 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 498,219 $ 1,249,831 Restricted cash 100,007 1,600,000 Accounts receivable, net 11,500,507 9,027,990 Federal income tax receivable 205,818 137,212 Inventory 5,752,583 8,091,397 Derivative commodity asset - 695,941 Prepaid expenses 1,494,198 2,740,541 Total current assets 19,551,332 23,542,912 Noncurrent assets Fixed assets, at cost 68,950,111 66,762,388 Less accumulated depreciation (22,243,716 ) (19,874,896 ) Fixed assets, net 46,706,395 46,887,492 Finance lease right-of-use assets 957,812 397,515 Operating lease right-of use assets 36,911,345 - Intangible assets, net 11,666,613 12,578,519 Federal income tax receivable 68,605 137,211 Other assets 616,759 616,759 TOTAL ASSETS $ 116,478,861 $ 84,160,408 LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY, AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 8,273,479 $ 8,791,529 Accrued expenses 2,347,998 2,535,347 Dividends payable 412,875 403,002 Finance lease liability-current 210,972 95,857 Operating lease liability-current 6,143,000 - Current portion of long-term debt, net of unamortized finance costs 658,971 1,325,240 Derivative commodity liability 108,557 - Revolving note 5,079,887 3,844,636 Total current liabilities 23,235,739 16,995,611 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt, net of unamortized finance costs 14,000,000 14,402,179 Finance lease liability-long-term 720,602 276,355 Operating lease liability-long-term 30,768,345 - Contingent consideration - 15,564 Derivative warrant liability 2,440,769 1,481,692 Total liabilities 71,165,455 33,171,401 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 3) - - TEMPORARY EQUITY Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value per share;

10,000,000 shares designated, 3,713,794 and 3,604,827 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively with a liquidation preference of $11,512,761 and $11,174,964 at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. 9,904,054 8,900,208 Series B1 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value per share;

17,000,000 shares designated, 10,264,001 and 10,057,597 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively with a liquidation preference of $16,011,842 and $15,689,851 at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. 14,029,297 13,279,755 Total Temporary Equity 23,933,351 22,179,963 EQUITY 50,000,000 of total Preferred shares authorized: Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value;

5,000,000 shares designated, 419,859 and 419,859 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively with a liquidation preference of $625,590 and $625,590 at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. 420 420 Common stock, $0.001 par value per share;

750,000,000 shares authorized; 40,346,906 and 40,174,821 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. 40,347 40,175 Additional paid-in capital 75,599,525 75,131,122 Accumulated deficit (55,105,156 ) (47,800,886 ) Total Vertex Energy, Inc. stockholders' equity 20,535,136 27,370,831 Non-controlling interest 844,919 1,438,213 Total Equity 21,380,055 28,809,044 TOTAL LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY, AND EQUITY $ 116,478,861 $ 84,160,408

VERTEX ENERGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues $ 43,657,292 $ 46,917,770 $ 82,978,004 $ 88,285,965 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 36,515,421 36,796,258 71,359,770 71,841,409 Gross profit 7,141,871 10,121,512 11,618,234 16,444,556 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,028,859 5,364,591 11,376,600 11,010,033 Depreciation and amortization 1,780,890 1,733,076 3,517,903 3,427,175 Total operating expenses 7,809,749 7,097,667 14,894,503 14,437,208 Income (loss) from operations (667,878 ) 3,023,845 (3,276,269 ) 2,007,348 Other income (expense): Interest income 1,918 659 1,918 659 Gain on sale of assets 29,150 8,843 31,443 51,523 Gain (loss) on change in value of derivative warrant liability 746,017 475,913 (959,077 ) 44,162 Interest expense (738,972 ) (847,456 ) (1,496,775 ) (1,649,971 ) Total other income (expense) 38,113 (362,041 ) (2,422,491 ) (1,553,627 ) Income (loss) before income tax (629,765 ) 2,661,804 (5,698,760 ) 453,721 Income tax benefit (expense) - - - - Net income (loss) (629,765 ) 2,661,804 (5,698,760 ) 453,721 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (202,329 ) 131,736 (307,760 ) 182,275 Net income (loss) attributable to Vertex Energy, Inc. (427,436 ) 2,530,068 $ (5,391,000 ) $ 271,446 Accretion of discount on Series B and B1 Preferred Stock (532,925 ) (556,214 ) (1,093,600 ) (1,198,504 ) Dividends on Series B and B1 Preferred Stock (412,875 ) (534,680 ) (819,670 ) (1,089,597 ) Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ (1,373,236 ) $ 1,439,174 $ (7,304,270 ) $ (2,016,655 ) Income (loss) per common share Basic $ (0.03 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.18 ) $ (0.06 ) Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.18 ) $ (0.06 ) Shares used in computing earnings per share Basic 40,294,870 33,300,456 40,245,671 33,182,748 Diluted 40,294,870 37,013,651 40,245,671 33,182,748

VERTEX ENERGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018

(UNAUDITED)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Common Stock Series A Preferred Shares $.001 Par Shares $0.001 Par Additional Paid-In Capital Retained Earnings Non-controlling Interest Total Equity Balance on January 1, 2019 40,174,821 $ 40,175 419,859 $ 420 $ 75,131,122 $ (47,800,886 ) $ 1,438,213 $ 28,809,044 Share based compensation expense, total - - - - 143,063 - - 143,063 Conversion of Series B1 Preferred stock to common 96,160 96 - - 149,914 (30,242 ) - 119,768 Dividends on Series B and B1 - - - - - (406,795 ) - (406,795 ) Accretion of discount on Series B and B1 - - - - - (530,433 ) - (530,433 ) Net income (loss) - - - - - (4,963,564 ) (105,431 ) (5,068,995 ) Balance on March 31, 2019 40,270,981 $ 40,271 419,859 $ 420 $ 75,424,099 $ (53,731,920 ) $ 1,332,782 $ 23,065,652 Exercise of options to common 75,925 76 - - 4,424 - - 4,500 Share based compensation expense, total - - - - 171,002 - - 171,002 Dividends on Series B and B1 - - - - - (412,875 ) - (412,875 ) Accretion of discount on Series B and B1 - - - - - (532,925 ) - (532,925 ) VRM LA distribution - - - - - - (285,534 ) (285,534 ) Net income (loss) - - - - - (427,436 ) (202,329 ) (629,765 ) Balance on June 30, 2019 40,346,906 $ 40,347 419,859 $ 420 $ 75,599,525 $ (55,105,156 ) $ 844,919 $ 21,380,055

Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Common Stock Series A Preferred Series C Preferred Shares $.001 Par Shares $.001 Par Shares $0.001 Par Additional Paid-In Capital Retained Earnings Non-controlling Interest Total Equity Balance on January 1, 2018 32,658,176 $ 32,658 453,567 $ 454 31,568 $ 32 $ 67,768,509 $ (39,816,300 ) $ 399,005 $ 28,384,358 Share based compensation expense, total - - - - - - 145,971 - - 145,971 Conversion of Series B1 Preferred stock to common 500,000 500 - - - - 779,500 (184,437 ) - 595,563 Dividends on Series B and B1 - - - - - - - (554,917 ) - (554,917 ) Accretion of discount on Series B and B1 - - - - - - - (457,853 ) - (457,853 ) Net income (loss) - - - - - - - (2,258,622 ) 50,539 (2,208,083 ) Balance on March 31, 2018 33,158,176 $ 33,158 453,567 $ 454 31,568 $ 32 $ 68,693,980 $ (43,272,129 ) $ 449,544 $ 25,905,039 Exercise of options to common 241 - - - - - - - - - Share based compensation expense, total - - - - - - 183,750 - - 183,750 Conversion of Series A Preferred stock to common 33,708 34 (33,708 ) (34 ) - - - - - - Conversion of Series B Preferred stock to common 32,149 33 - - - - 99,629 (36,700 ) - 62,962 Conversion of Series B1 Preferred stock to common 133,264 133 - - - - 207,759 (48,689 ) - 159,203 Dividends on Series B and B1 - - - - - - - (534,680 ) - (534,680 ) Accretion of discount on Series B and B1 - - - - - - - (470,825 ) - (470,825 ) Net income - - - - - - - 2,530,068 131,736 2,661,804 Balance on June 30, 2018 33,357,538 $ 33,358 419,859 $ 420 31,568 $ 32 $ 69,185,118 $ (41,832,955 ) $ 581,280 $ 27,967,253

VERTEX ENERGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018 (UNAUDITED)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ (5,698,760 ) $ 453,721 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by operating activities Stock based compensation expense 314,065 329,721 Depreciation and amortization 3,517,903 3,427,175 Gain on sale of assets (31,443 ) (51,523 ) Contingent consideration reduction (15,564 ) - Bad debt recovery (360,926 ) - Increase in fair value of derivative warrant liability 959,077 (44,162 ) Loss on commodity derivative contracts 1,069,778 1,212,087 Net cash settlements on commodity derivatives (967,708 ) (1,393,970 ) Amortization of debt discount and deferred costs 286,954 290,746 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (2,111,591 ) (1,300,384 ) Inventory 2,338,814 (2,156,895 ) Prepaid expenses 1,948,771 687,156 Accounts payable (518,050 ) 2,575,354 Accrued expenses (187,349 ) (628,120 ) Other assets - (205,942 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 543,971 3,194,964 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of SES - (269,823 ) Purchase of fixed assets (2,419,599 ) (1,570,094 ) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 86,846 85,230 Net cash used in investing activities (2,332,753 ) (1,754,687 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments on finance leases (61,638 ) (10,797 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 4,500 - Distribution VRM LA (285,534 ) - Line of credit (payments) proceeds, net 1,235,251 (816,797 ) Proceeds from note payable 187,501 1,667,426 Payments on note payable (1,542,903 ) (1,667,066 ) Net cash used in financing activities (462,823 ) (827,234 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,251,605 ) 613,043 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period 2,849,831 1,105,787 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 598,226 $ 1,718,830

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Cash paid for interest $ 1,221,363 $ 1,126,362 Cash paid for taxes $ - $ - NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING TRANSACTIONS Conversion of Series A Preferred Stock into common stock $ - $ 34 Conversion of Series B Preferred Stock into common stock $ - $ 99,629 Conversion of Series B1 Preferred Stock into common stock $ 149,914 $ 987,259 Accretion of discount on Series B and B1 Preferred Stock $ 1,093,600 $ 1,198,504 Dividends-in-kind accrued on Series B and B1 Preferred Stock $ 819,670 $ 1,089,597 Equipment acquired under finance leases $ 621,000 $ 450,098

