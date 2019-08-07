The global hepatitis C drugs market size is poised to decline by USD (5.71) billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, decelerating at a CAGR of close to (14)% over the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005357/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global hepatitis C drugs market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read 125 pages research report with TOC on "Hepatitis C drugs Market Analysis Report by product (combination therapy and monotherapy), type (acute hepatitis C and chronic hepatitis C), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA) 2019 2023" at https://www.technavio.com/report/global-hepatitis-c-drugs-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the high prevalence of Hepatitis C across the world. In addition, the increasing demand for direct-acting antivirals is anticipated to further boost the growth of the hepatitis C drugs market.

Request a Free Sample Report

There are several curative approaches available such as direct-acting antivirals for the treatment of hepatitis C. However, the prevalence of this disease is still increasing, which stimulates demand for more efficient therapies. Hepatitis C can spread through sexual contact and from mother to child. The high prevalence of this disease is also attributed to the lack of awareness about the disease and the appropriate use of the parenteral route of administration. Thus, the increasing prevalence of Hepatitis C will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

In recent years, the market has witnessed the emergence of direct-acting antiviral drugs as a curative option for patients with hepatitis C. These drugs act and block specific steps in the lifecycle of the HCV. They are also known to target the specific nonstructural proteins of the virus that results in the disruption of viral replication. Unlike interferons, which were employed earlier, direct-acting antiviral drugs show comparatively fewer side effects. Thus, the demand for these drugs is increasing, which will fuel the growth of the Hepatitis C drugs market.

For More Information: Speak to an Analyst

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

AbbVie

Bristol-Myers Squibb

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Gilead

Merck

Market Segmentation by Product Types:

The Hepatitis C drugs market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

Combination therapy

Monotherapy

Key Regions for the Hepatitis C drugs Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Related Reports on Pharmaceuticals are:

Alcoholic Hepatitis Treatment Market market by type (corticosteroids, xanthine derivatives, and others) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Hepatitis B Therapeutics Market by application (drugs, and vaccines) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005357/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com