Revenue Growth of 14% Year Over Year
Demand Drives New Investments in Frankfurt, Paris, Marseille and Stockholm
Interxion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN), a leading European provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services, today announced its results for the three-month period ended 30 June 2019 and further investments in four markets.
Financial Highlights
- Revenue increased by 14% to €158.5 million (2Q 2018: €138.8 million).
- Recurring revenue(1) increased by 14% to €150.0 million (2Q 2018: €131.7 million).
- Net income increased by €8.0 million to €8.6 million (2Q 2018: €0.6 million).
- Adjusted net income(1) decreased by 16% to €7.5 million (2Q 2018: €8.9 million).
- Diluted earnings per share increased by €0.11 to €0.12 (2Q 2018: €0.01).
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) decreased by 16% to €0.10 (2Q 2018: €0.12).
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased by 26% to €80.2 million (2Q 2018: €63.4 million).
- Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) increased to 50.6% (2Q 2018: 45.7%).
- Capital expenditure, including intangible assets(2), were €123.5 million (2Q 2018: €120.5 million).
Operating Highlights
- Equipped space(3) increased by 6,500 square metres ("sqm") during the quarter to 154,800 sqm metres.
- Revenue generating space(4) increased by 2,600 sqm during the quarter to 121,600 sqm.
- Utilisation rate(5) at the end of the quarter was 79%.
- During the second quarter, Interxion completed the following capacity additions:
- 2,000 sqm in Vienna;
- 1,300 sqm in Madrid;
- 1,100 sqm in Marseille;
- 800 sqm in Stockholm;
- 600 sqm in London;
- 400 sqm in Paris; and
- 300 sqm in Dusseldorf.
"As reflected in the solid second quarter results, Interxion continues to experience favourable demand, driven primarily by the cloud and content platform providers," said David Ruberg, Interxion's Chief Executive Officer. "In response to customer demand and orders, we are announcing today incremental investments in Frankfurt, Paris, Marseille and Stockholm. Our recent equity issuance and credit rating upgrade support our ongoing expansion activity, with a focus on sustaining our attractive returns."
Quarterly Review
As previously noted, the implementation of International Financial Reporting Standard 16 Leases ("IFRS 16") on 1 January 2019 reclassified certain expense items, thus impacting the comparability of our results to periods prior to the implementation of IFRS 16. This accounting change had no impact on our revenues or underlying net cash flows. A reconciliation from Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin reported after giving effect to IFRS 16 to corresponding measures excluding the impact of IFRS 16 are provided later in this press release.
Revenue in the second quarter of 2019 was €158.5 million, a 14% increase over the second quarter of 2018 and a 5% increase over the first quarter of 2019. Recurring revenue was €150.0 million, a 14% increase over the second quarter of 2018 and a 3% increase over the first quarter of 2019. Recurring revenue in the second quarter represented 95% of total revenue. On a constant currency(6) basis, revenue in the second quarter of 2019 was 14% higher than in the second quarter of 2018.
Cost of sales in the second quarter of 2019 was €54.7 million, a 2% increase over the second quarter of 2018 and a 9% increase over the first quarter of 2019.
Gross profit was €103.7 million in the second quarter of 2019, a 22% increase over the second quarter of 2018 and a 3% increase over the first quarter of 2019. Gross profit margin was 65.5% in the second quarter of 2019, compared with 61.3% in the second quarter of 2018 and 66.7% in the first quarter of 2019.
Sales and marketing costs in the second quarter of 2019 were €9.4 million, a 2% decrease over the second quarter of 2018 and a 3% increase over the first quarter of 2019.
General and administrative costs, excluding the items we adjust for in the determination of Adjusted EBITDA, were €14.2 million in the second quarter of 2019, a 17% increase over the second quarter of 2018 and a 4% decrease from the first quarter of 2019.
Depreciation and amortisation in the second quarter of 2019 were €44.3 million, a 38% increase over the second quarter of 2018 and a 6% increase over the first quarter of 2019.
Operating income in the second quarter of 2019 was €29.6 million, an increase of 12% over the second quarter of 2018 and a 1% decrease from the first quarter of 2019.
Net finance expense for the second quarter of 2019 was €17.1 million, a 25% decrease from the second quarter of 2018 and a 3% increase over the first quarter of 2019.
Income tax expense for the second quarter of 2019 was €3.6 million, a 30% increase over the second quarter of 2018 and a 24% decrease from the first quarter of 2019.
Net income was €8.6 million in the second quarter of 2019, an €8.0 million increase over the second quarter of 2018 and a 3% increase from the first quarter of 2019.
Adjusted net income was €7.5 million in the second quarter of 2019, a 16% decrease from the second quarter of 2018 and a 6% increase from the first quarter of 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2019 was €80.2 million, a 26% increase over the second quarter of 2018 and a 4% increase over the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 50.6% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 45.7% in the second quarter of 2018 and 51.0% in the first quarter of 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA excluding the effects of IFRS 16 for the second quarter was €71.5 million, a 13% increase over the second quarter of 2018 and a 3% increase over the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding the effects of IFRS 16 in the second quarter of 2019, was 45.1%, compared to 45.7% in the second quarter of 2018 and 45.7% in the first quarter of 2019.
Net cash flows from operating activities in the second quarter of 2019 were €35.8 million compared to €31.6 million in the second quarter of 2018 and €71.3 million in the first quarter of 2019.
Cash generated from operations(1) in the second quarter of 2019 was €71.8 million compared to €55.1 million in the second quarter of 2018 and €79.9 million in the first quarter of 2019.
Capital expenditure, including intangible assets, in the second quarter of 2019 were €123.5 million compared with €120.5 million in the second quarter of 2018 and €144.1 million in the first quarter of 2019.
Cash and cash equivalents were €55.6 million at 30 June 2019, compared with €186.1 million at year end 2018.
Total borrowings and lease liabilities net of cash and cash equivalents were €1,672.2 million in aggregate at 30 June 2019, compared with €1,104.1 million at 31 December 2018. Excluding lease liabilities, total borrowings were €1,276.7 million at 30 June 2019, compared with €1,239.8 million at 31 December 2018.
As at 30 June 2019, €40 million was drawn under Interxion's €300 million unsecured revolving credit facility. The full amount was repaid after the end of the quarter.
On 1 July 2019, Interxion issued 4.6 million ordinary shares in a public offering generating net proceeds of €283.2 million.
Equipped space at the end of the second quarter of 2019 was 154,800 square metres, compared to 132,600 square metres at the end of the second quarter of 2018 and 148,300 square metres at the end of the first quarter of 2019. Revenue generating space at the end of the second quarter of 2019 was 121,600 square metres, compared to 106,200 square metres at the end of the second quarter of 2018 and 119,000 square metres at the end of the first quarter of 2019. Utilisation rate, the ratio of revenue generating space to equipped space, was 79% at the end of the second quarter of 2019, compared to 80% at the end of the second quarter of 2018 and 80% at the end of the first quarter of 2019.
Investment Initiatives in Frankfurt, Marseille, Stockholm and Paris
In response to continued customer demand and orders, Interxion will expand existing data centres in Frankfurt and Marseille and construct a new data centre in Stockholm ("STO6"). Additionally, Interxion has added to its land ownership in Paris.
In Frankfurt, Interxion will add capacity in its FRA15 data centre by constructing Phases 3 and 4. These phases will add an additional 4,700 square metres of equipped space and are scheduled to open in 3Q 2021. The capital expenditure associated with the final two phases of FRA15 is expected to be approximately €40 million.
In Marseille, Interxion will construct the second phase of its MRS3 data centre. This phase will provide approximately 2,400 sqm of equipped space and is scheduled to open in 3Q 2020. The capital expenditure associated with this phase of MRS3 is expected to be approximately €31 million.
In Stockholm, STO6 will be constructed in four phases, delivering a total of 3,300 sqm of equipped space and 5 megawatts ("MW") of customer available power when fully built out. The first phase of STO6, which is expected to provide approximately 500 sqm, is scheduled to open in 2Q 2020. The second phase is expected to provide approximately 600 sqm and is scheduled to open in 4Q 2020. The capital expenditure associated with the first two phases of STO6 is expected to be approximately €21 million.
In Paris, Interxion completed the acquisition of the land on which its PAR7 data centre is located, for €19 million. The PAR7 site is adjacent to additional land of 68,000 sqm, over which we have a purchase option. This site has an industrial zoning rating and access to 50 MW of available power.
Business Outlook
Interxion today is reaffirming guidance for Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Capital expenditure (including intangibles) for full year 2019:
Revenue
€632 million €647 million
Adjusted EBITDA
€324 million €334 million
Capital expenditure (including intangibles)
€570 million €600 million
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
These materials include non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, including (i) Adjusted EBITDA; (ii) Adjusted EBITDA margin, (iii) Adjusted EBITDA excluding the impact of IFRS 16; (iv) Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding the impact of IFRS 16; (v) Recurring revenue; (vi) Revenue on a constant currency basis; (vii) Adjusted net income; (viii) Adjusted basic earnings per share; (ix) Adjusted diluted earnings per share and (x) Cash generated from operations, that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, IFRS.
Other companies may present Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA excluding the impact of IFRS 16, Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding the impact of IFRS 16, Recurring revenue, Revenue on a constant currency basis, Adjusted net income, Adjusted basic earnings per share, Adjusted diluted earnings per share and Cash generated from operations differently than we do. None of these measures are measures of financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to Profit for the period attributable to shareholders ("Net income") or as indicators of our operating performance or any other measure of performance implemented in accordance with IFRS.
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA excluding the impact of IFRS 16, Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding the impact of IFRS 16, Recurring revenue and Revenue on a constant currency basis
We define Adjusted EBITDA as Net income adjusted for income tax expense, net finance expense and the following items, which may occur in any period, and which management believes are not representative of our operating performance:
- Depreciation and amortisation property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (except goodwill) are depreciated and amortised on a straight-line basis over the estimated useful life. We believe that these costs do not represent our operating performance.
- Share-based payments represents primarily the fair value at the date of grant of employee equity awards, which is recognized as an expense over the vesting period. In certain cases, the fair value is redetermined for market conditions at each reporting date, until the final date of grant is achieved. We believe that this expense does not represent our operating performance.
- Income or expense related to the evaluation and execution of potential mergers or acquisitions ("M&A") under IFRS, gains and losses associated with M&A activity are recognized in the period in which such gains or losses are incurred. We exclude these effects because we believe they are not reflective of our ongoing operating performance.
- Adjustments related to terminated and unused data centre sites these gains and losses relate to historical leases entered into for certain brownfield sites, with the intention of developing data centres, which were never developed, and for which management has no intention of developing into data centres. We believe the impact of gains and losses related to unused data centres is not reflective of our business activities and our ongoing operating performance.
In certain circumstances, we may also adjust for other items that management believes are not representative of our current ongoing performance. Examples include: adjustments for the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle or estimate, impairment losses, litigation gains and losses or windfall gains and losses. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.
In addition, we present Adjusted EBITDA excluding the impact of IFRS 16 for comparative purposes with regard to Adjusted EBITDA presented in periods prior to 1 January 2019, the effective date of IFRS 16. Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding the impact of IFRS 16 is defined as Adjusted EBITDA excluding the impact of IFRS 16 as a percentage of revenue.
For a reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted EBITDA and from Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA excluding the impact of IFRS 16, see the notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA excluding the impact of IFRS 16, Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding the impact of IFRS 16 and other key performance indicators may not be indicative of our historical results of operations based on IFRS, nor are they meant to be predictive of future results under IFRS.
We define Recurring revenue as revenue incurred from colocation and associated power charges, office space, amortised set-up fees, cross-connects and certain recurring managed services (but excluding any ad hoc managed services) provided by us directly or through third parties, excluding rents received for the sublease of unused sites. Management believes that the exclusion of these items provides useful supplemental information to revenue from colocation and associated power charges to aid investors in evaluating the recurring revenue performance of our business. For a reconciliation of Revenue to Recurring revenue, see the notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.
We present constant currency information for revenue to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than Euro are converted into Euro using the average exchange rates from the prior period rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period. We believe that revenue growth is a key indicator of how a company is progressing from period to period and presenting constant currency information for revenue provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding our on-going operational performance because it helps us and our investors evaluate the on-going operating performance of the business after removing the impact of currency exchange rates.
We believe Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA excluding the impact of IFRS 16, Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding the impact of IFRS 16, Recurring revenue and Revenue on a constant currency basis provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding our ongoing operational performance. These measures help us and our investors evaluate the ongoing operating performance of the business after removing the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest expense), our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortisation) and the implementation of new accounting standards. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA excluding the impact of IFRS 16, when combined with the primary IFRS presentation of Net income, provides a more complete analysis of our operating performance. Management also believes the use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA excluding the impact of IFRS 16 facilitates comparisons between us and other data centre operators (including other data centre operators that are REITs) and other infrastructure-based businesses. Adjusted EBITDA excluding the impact of IFRS 16 is also a relevant measure used in the financial covenants of our revolving credit facility and our 4.75% Senior Notes due 2025. Pursuant to the terms of our revolving credit facility and our 4.75% Senior Notes due 2025, the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for the purposes of the financial covenants is determined in accordance with IFRS as of the date of the financing agreements and therefore does not include the impact of IFRS 16.
Adjusted net income, Adjusted basic earnings per share and Adjusted diluted earnings per share
We define Adjusted net income as Net income adjusted for the following items and the related income tax effect, which may occur in any period, and which management believes are not reflective of our operating performance:
- Income or expense related to the evaluation and execution of potential mergers or acquisitions ("M&A") under IFRS, gains and losses associated with M&A activity are recognized in the period in which such gains or losses are incurred. We exclude these effects because we believe they are not reflective of our ongoing operating performance.
- Adjustments related to provisions these adjustments are made for adjustments in provisions that are not reflective of the ongoing operating performance of Interxion. These adjustments may include changes in provisions for onerous lease contracts.
- Adjustments related to capitalized interest under IFRS, we are required to calculate and capitalize interest allocated to the investment in data centres and exclude it from Net income. We believe that reversing the impact of capitalized interest provides information about the impact of the total interest costs and facilitates comparisons with other data centre operators.
In certain circumstances, we may also adjust for other items that management believes are not representative of our current ongoing performance. Examples include: adjustments for the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle or estimate, impairment losses, litigation gains and losses or windfall gains and losses.
Management believes that the exclusion of certain items listed above provides useful supplemental information to Net income to aid investors in evaluating the operating performance of our business and comparing our operating performance with other data centre operators and infrastructure companies. We believe the presentation of Adjusted net income, when combined with Net income prepared in accordance with IFRS, is beneficial to a complete understanding of our performance. A reconciliation from reported Net income to Adjusted net income is provided in notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.
Adjusted basic earnings per share and Adjusted diluted earnings per share amounts are determined on Adjusted net income.
Cash generated from operations
Cash generated from operations is defined as Net cash flows from operating activities, excluding interest and corporate income tax payments and receipts. Management believes that the exclusion of these items provides useful supplemental information to Net cash flows from operating activities to aid investors in evaluating the cash generating performance of our business.
Additional Key Performance Indicators
In addition to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA excluding the impact of IFRS 16, Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding the impact of IFRS 16, Recurring revenue, Revenue on a constant currency basis, Adjusted net income, Adjusted basic earnings per share, Adjusted diluted earnings per share and Cash generated from operations, our management also uses the following key performance indicators as measures to evaluate our performance:
- Equipped space: the amount of data centre space that, on the date indicated, is equipped and either sold or could be sold, without making any significant additional investments to common infrastructure. Equipped space at a particular data centre may decrease if either (a) the power requirements of customers at a data centre change so that all or a portion of the remaining space can no longer be sold because the space does not have enough power capacity and/or common infrastructure to support it without further investment or (b) if the design and layout of a data centre changes to meet among others, fire regulations or customer requirements, and necessitates the introduction of common space (such as corridors) which cannot be sold to individual customers;
- Revenue generating space: the amount of Equipped space that is under contract and billed on the date indicated;
- Utilisation rate: on the date indicated, Revenue generating space as a percentage of Equipped space. Some Equipped space is not fully utilised because of customers' specific requirements regarding the layout of their equipment. In practice, therefore, Utilisation rate does not reach 100%.
IFRS 16 Leases
We adopted International Financial Reporting Standard 16 Leases, from 1 January 2019. Under IFRS 16, operating leases are recognized as right of use assets and lease liabilities, and certain components of revenue are recognized as lease revenue.
The impact of IFRS 16 on revenue, gross profit, operating income, Adjusted EBITDA, depreciation and amortisation and net finance expense for the three-month and six-month periods ended 30 June 2019 and total assets and total liabilities as at 30 June 2019 is provided in the tables attached to this press release.
About Interxion
Interxion (NYSE:INXN) is a leading provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services in Europe, serving a wide range of customers through 53 data centres in 11 European countries. Interxion's uniformly designed, energy efficient data centres offer customers extensive security and uptime for their mission-critical applications. With over 700 connectivity providers, 21 European Internet exchanges, and most leading cloud and digital media platforms across its footprint, Interxion has created connectivity, cloud, content and finance hubs that foster growing customer communities of interest. For more information, please visit www.interxion.com.
1 All of the following items are non-IFRS measures intended to adjust for certain items and are not measures of financial performance under IFRS: "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA margin", "Adjusted EBITDA excluding the impact of IFRS 16", "Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding the impact of IFRS 16", "Recurring revenue", "Revenue on a constant currency basis", "Adjusted net income", "Adjusted basic earnings per share", "Adjusted diluted earnings per share" and "Cash generated from operations". Complete definitions can be found in the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section in this press release. Reconciliations of Net income to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA excluding the impact of IFRS 16, Net income to Adjusted net income and Revenue to Recurring revenue, can be found in the financial tables later in this press release.
2 Capital expenditure, including intangible assets, represents payments to acquire property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, as recorded in the consolidated statement of cash flows as "Purchase of property, plant and equipment" and "Purchase of intangible assets", respectively.
3 Equipped space is the amount of data centre space that, on the date indicated, is equipped and either sold or could be sold, without making any significant additional investments to common infrastructure.
4 Revenue generating space is the amount of Equipped space that is under contract and billed on the date indicated.
5 Utilisation rate represents Revenue generating space as a percentage of Equipped space.
6 We present constant currency information to assess how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than Euro are converted into Euro using the average exchange rates from the prior period rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period.
|INTERXION HOLDING NV
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
|(in €'000 except per share data and where stated otherwise)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
Jun-30
Jun-30
Jun-30
Jun-30
2019
2018
2019
2018
|Revenue
158,476
138,824
310,007
272,660
|Cost of sales
(54,729
(53,701
(105,123
(106,398
|Gross Profit
103,747
85,123
204,884
166,262
|Other income
86
|Sales and marketing costs
(9,397
(9,601
(18,551
(18,309
|General and administrative costs
(64,798
(49,250
(126,942
(94,894
|Operating income
29,552
26,272
59,391
53,145
|Net finance expense
(17,148
(22,895
(33,810
(34,299
|Share of result of equity-accounted investees, net of tax
(163
(163
|Profit before income taxes
12,241
3,377
25,418
18,846
|Income tax expense
(3,627
(2,795
(8,405
(6,608
|Net income
8,614
582
17,013
12,238
|Basic earnings per share(a)
0.12
0.01
0.24
0.17
|Diluted earnings per share(b)
0.12
0.01
0.23
0.17
|Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (shares in thousands)
71,888
71,609
71,888
71,609
|Weighted average number of shares for Basic EPS (shares in thousands)
71,876
71,481
71,843
71,455
|Weighted average number of shares for Diluted EPS (shares in thousands)
72,457
71,946
72,398
71,902
|As at
Jun-30
Jun-30
|Capacity metrics
2019
2018
|Equipped space (in square meters)
154,800
132,600
|Revenue generating space (in square meters)
121,600
106,200
|Utilisation rate
79
80
|(a) Basic earnings per share are calculated as net income divided by the weighted average number of shares for Basic EPS.
(b) Diluted earnings per share are calculated as net income divided by the weighted average number of shares for Diluted EPS.
|INTERXION HOLDING NV
|NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS: REPORTING SEGMENT INFORMATION
|(in €'000 except where stated otherwise)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Jun-30
|Jun-30
|Jun-30
|Jun-30
2019
2018
2019
2018
|Consolidated
|Recurring revenue
149,975
131,709
295,253
258,671
|Non-recurring revenue
8,501
7,115
14,754
13,989
|Revenue
|
158,476
138,824
310,007
272,660
|Net income
8,614
582
17,013
12,238
|Net income margin
5.4
0.4
5.5
4.5
|Operating income
29,552
26,272
59,391
53,145
|Operating income margin
18.6
18.9
19.2
19.5
|Adjusted EBITDA
80,158
63,431
157,435
124,306
|Gross profit margin
65.5
61.3
66.1
61.0
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
50.6
45.7
50.8
45.6
|Total assets
2,743,383
1,975,113
2,743,383
1,975,113
|Total liabilities(a)
2,082,604
1,368,236
2,082,604
1,368,236
|Capital expenditure, including intangible assets(b)
(123,477
(120,515
(267,558
(216,709
|France, Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK
|Recurring revenue
100,673
87,317
197,536
170,771
|Non-recurring revenue
4,962
4,196
9,399
8,653
|Revenue
105,635
91,513
206,935
179,424
|Operating income
33,584
30,311
66,896
57,946
|Operating income margin
31.8
33.1
32.3
32.3
|Adjusted EBITDA
62,935
51,388
124,056
99,366
|Gross profit margin
66.3
63.2
66.9
62.2
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
59.6
56.2
59.9
55.4
|Total assets
1,968,376
1,360,299
1,968,376
1,360,299
|Total liabilities(a)
623,050
275,898
623,050
275,898
|Capital expenditure, including intangible assets(b)
(77,780
(82,556
(177,405
(153,130
|Rest of Europe
|Recurring revenue
49,302
44,392
97,717
87,900
|Non-recurring revenue
3,539
2,919
5,355
5,336
|Revenue
52,841
47,311
103,072
93,236
|Operating income
20,628
18,643
41,637
38,242
|Operating income margin
39.0
39.4
40.4
41.0
|Adjusted EBITDA
32,593
27,171
64,835
54,742
|Gross profit margin
69.8
65.0
70.8
66.3
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
61.7
57.4
62.9
58.7
|Total assets
685,304
443,999
685,304
443,999
|Total liabilities(a)
210,740
84,045
210,740
84,045
|Capital expenditure, including intangible assets(b)
(37,891
(29,805
(79,476
(52,472
|Corporate and other
|Operating income
(24,660
(22,682
(49,142
(43,043
|Adjusted EBITDA
(15,370
(15,128
(31,456
(29,802
|Total assets
89,703
170,815
89,703
170,815
|Total liabilities(a)
1,248,814
1,008,293
1,248,814
1,008,293
|Capital expenditure, including intangible assets(b)
(7,806
(8,154
(10,677
(11,107
|(a) Certain comparative figures as at 30 June 2018 have been restated compared to the amounts disclosed on Form 6-K furnished on 2 August 2018. For further details see Note 2 and Note 28 of our 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements included on Form 20-F, filed with the SEC on 30 April 2019.
(b) Capital expenditure, including intangible assets, represents payments to acquire property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, as recorded in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows as "Purchase of property, plant and equipment" and "Purchase of intangible assets," respectively.
|INTERXION HOLDING NV
|NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS: ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
|(in €'000 except where stated otherwise)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Jun-30
|Jun-30
|Jun-30
|Jun-30
2019
2018
2019
2018
|Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA
|Consolidated
|Net income
8,614
582
17,013
12,238
|Income tax expense
3,627
2,795
8,405
6,608
|Profit before taxation
12,241
3,377
25,418
18,846
|Share of result of equity-accounted investees, net of tax
163
163
|Net finance expense
17,148
22,895
33,810
34,299
|Operating income
29,552
26,272
59,391
53,145
|Depreciation and amortisation
44,320
32,191
85,998
61,750
|Share-based payments
5,725
3,927
11,405
7,249
|Income or expense related to the evaluation and execution of potential mergers or acquisitions:
M&A transaction costs(a)
561
1,041
641
2,248
|Items related to sub-leases on unused data centre sites(b)
(86
|Adjusted EBITDA(c)
80,158
63,431
157,435
124,306
|France, Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK
|Operating income
33,584
30,311
66,896
57,946
|Depreciation and amortisation
29,010
20,818
56,417
40,903
|Share-based payments
341
259
743
603
|Items related to sub-leases on unused data centre sites(b)
(86
|Adjusted EBITDA(c)
62,935
51,388
124,056
99,366
|Rest of Europe
|Operating income
20,628
18,643
41,637
38,242
|Depreciation and amortisation
11,728
8,223
22,608
15,971
|Share-based payments
237
305
590
529
|Adjusted EBITDA(c)
32,593
27,171
64,835
54,742
|Corporate and Other
|Operating loss
(24,660
(22,682
(49,142
(43,043
|Depreciation and amortisation
3,582
3,150
6,973
4,876
|Share-based payments
5,147
3,363
10,072
6,117
|Income or expense related to the evaluation and execution of potential mergers or acquisitions:
|M&A transaction costs(a)
561
1,041
641
2,248
|Adjusted EBITDA(c)
(15,370
(15,128
(31,456
(29,802
|(a) "M&A transaction costs" are costs associated with the evaluation, diligence and conclusion or termination of merger or acquisition activity. These costs are included in "General and administrative costs."
|(b) "Items related to sub-leases on unused data centre sites" represents the income on sub-lease of portions of unused data centre sites to third parties. This income is treated as "Other income."
|(c) "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-IFRS financial measure. See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" for more information, including why we believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful, and the limitations on the use of Adjusted EBITDA.
|INTERXION HOLDING NV
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|(in €'000 except where stated otherwise)
|(unaudited)
|As at
|Jun-30
|Dec-31
2019
2018
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment
1,878,533
1,721,064
|Right-of-use assets
438,556
|Intangible assets
66,492
64,331
|Goodwill
38,900
38,900
|Deferred tax assets
24,607
21,807
|Investment in associate
3,583
|Other investments
12,606
7,906
|Other non-current assets
15,934
16,843
2,479,211
1,870,851
|Current assets
|Trade receivables and other current assets
208,611
205,613
|Cash and cash equivalents
55,561
186,090
264,172
391,703
|Total assets
2,743,383
2,262,554
|Shareholders' equity
|Share capital
7,188
7,170
|Share premium
564,592
553,425
|Foreign currency translation reserve
2,965
3,541
|Hedging reserve, net of tax
(179
(165
|Accumulated profit
86,213
69,449
660,779
633,420
|Non-current liabilities
|Borrowings
1,235,214
1,266,813
|Lease liabilities
423,508
|Deferred tax liabilities
16,912
16,875
|Other non-current liabilities
17,974
34,054
1,693,608
1,317,742
|Current liabilities
|Trade payables and other current liabilities
311,880
280,877
|Lease liabilities
27,563
|Income tax liabilities
8,048
7,185
|Borrowings
41,505
23,330
388,996
311,392
|Total liabilities
2,082,604
1,629,134
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
2,743,383
2,262,554
|INTERXION HOLDING NV
|NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET: BORROWINGS AND LEASE LIABILITIES NET OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|(in €'000 except where stated otherwise)
|(unaudited)
|As at
|Jun-30
|Dec-31
2019
2018
|Borrowings and lease liabilities net of cash and cash equivalents
|Cash and cash equivalents
55,561
186,090
|4.75% Senior Notes due 2025(a)
1,189,060
1,188,387
|Finance lease liabilities (IAS 17)(b)
50,374
|Mortgages
50,411
51,382
|Borrowings under our Revolving Facilities
37,248
|Borrowings
1,276,719
1,290,143
|Lease liabilities (IFRS 16)(b)
451,071
|Total borrowings and lease liabilities
1,727,790
1,290,143
|Borrowings and lease liabilities net of cash and cash equivalents(c)
1,672,229
1,104,053
|(a) The €1,200 million 4.75% Senior Notes due 2025 include a premium on additional issuances and are shown after deducting commissions, offering fees and expenses.
|(b) Under IFRS 16, finance lease liabilities are included in the aggregated amount of lease liabilities rather than presented separately.
|(c) Total borrowings and lease liabilities exclude deferred financing costs of €2.3 million as of 31 December 2018 which were incurred in connection with the €300 million Revolving Credit Facility, entered into on 18 June 2018. Total borrowings and lease liabilities include deferred financing costs of €2.7 million as of 30 June 2019. The deferred financing costs have been included as during the second quarter the Group has drawn €40.0 million under the Revolving Credit Facility.
|INTERXION HOLDING NV
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(in €'000 except where stated otherwise)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Jun-30
|Jun-30
|Jun-30
|Jun-30
2019
2018
2019
|2018(a)
|Net income
8,614
582
17,013
12,238
|Depreciation and amortisation
44,320
32,191
85,998
61,750
|Share-based payments
5,395
3,646
10,501
6,863
|Net finance expense
17,148
22,895
33,810
34,299
|Share of result of equity-accounted investees, net of tax
163
163
|Income tax expense
3,627
2,795
8,405
6,608
79,267
62,109
155,890
121,758
|Movements in trade receivables and other assets
(17,549
(13,858
(36,753
(20,055
|Movements in trade payables and other liabilities
10,035
6,858
32,481
11,486
|Cash generated from operations
71,753
55,109
151,618
113,189
|Interest and fees paid(a)
(29,435
(18,600
(34,300
(38,831
|Income tax paid
(6,529
(4,893
(10,188
(8,166
|Net cash flows from operating activities
35,789
31,616
107,130
66,192
|Cash flows used in investing activities
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(119,972
(117,534
(260,667
(211,751
|Financial investments deposits
(4
114
12,591
280
|Acquisition of associate
(3,745
(3,745
|Purchase of intangible assets
(3,505
(2,981
(6,891
(4,958
|Loans provided
(2,375
(834
(2,814
(1,251
|Net cash flows used in investing activities
(129,601
(121,235
(261,526
(217,680
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from exercised options
432
1,186
684
1,257
|Repayment of mortgages
(548
(4,948
(1,020
(5,496
|Proceeds from revolving credit facilities
40,000
69,376
40,000
148,814
|Repayment of revolving facilities
(250,724
(250,724
|Proceeds 4.75% Senior Notes
990,000
990,000
|Principal elements of lease payments (2018: Financial lease obligation)
(8,356
(14,885
|Repayment 6.00% Senior Secured Notes
(634,375
(634,375
|Transaction costs 4.75% Senior Notes
(1,192
(200
(1,192
|Transaction costs revolving credit facility
(142
(1,636
(745
(1,636
|Net cash flows from financing activities
31,386
167,687
23,834
246,648
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(189
159
33
(81
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(62,615
78,227
(130,529
95,079
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
118,176
55,336
186,090
38,484
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
55,561
133,563
55,561
133,563
|(a) Interest and fees paid is reported net of cash interest capitalized, which is reported as part of "Purchase of property, plant and equipment."
|INTERXION HOLDING NV
|NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS AND BALANCE SHEET: IFRS 16 IMPACT RECONCILIATION
|(in €'000)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
Jun-30
|Effect of
change due
to IFRS 16
Jun-30
Jun-30
|Effect of
change due
to IFRS 16
Jun-30
2019
2019
2019
2019
As Reported
Excl. IFRS 16
As Reported
Excl. IFRS 16
|Consolidated
|Recurring revenue
149,975
149,975
295,253
295,253
|Non-recurring revenue
8,501
8,501
14,754
14,754
|Revenue
158,476
158,476
310,007
310,007
|Gross profit
103,747
7,014
96,733
204,884
13,637
191,247
|Gross profit margin
65.5
4.5
61.0
66.1
4.4
61.7
|Operating income
29,552
1,265
28,287
59,391
2,799
56,593
|Adjusted EBITDA
80,158
8,610
71,548
157,435
16,605
140,830
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
50.6
5.4
45.1
50.8
5.4
45.4
|Depreciation and amortisation
44,320
7,345
36,975
85,998
13,806
72,193
|Net finance expense
17,148
3,072
14,076
33,810
6,151
27,659
|France, Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK
|Recurring revenue
100,673
100,673
197,536
197,536
|Non-recurring revenue
4,962
4,962
9,399
9,399
|Revenue
105,635
105,635
206,935
206,935
|Operating income
33,584
1,130
32,454
66,896
2,271
64,625
|Adjusted EBITDA
62,935
5,536
57,399
124,056
10,663
113,392
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
59.6
5.3
54.3
59.9
5.1
54.8
|Rest of Europe
|Recurring revenue
49,302
49,302
97,717
97,717
|Non-recurring revenue
3,539
3,539
5,355
5,355
|Revenue
52,841
52,841
103,072
103,072
|Operating income
20,628
132
20,496
41,637
508
41,128
|Adjusted EBITDA
32,593
2,583
30,009
64,835
4,981
59,854
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
61.7
4.9
56.8
62.9
4.8
58.1
|Corporate and Other
|Operating income
(24,660
3
(24,663
(49,142
20
(49,162
|Adjusted EBITDA
(15,370
491
(15,861
(31,456
961
(32,417
|As at
Jun-30
|Effect of
change
due to IFRS 16
Jun-30
2019
2019
As Reported
Excl. IFRS 16
|Consolidated
|Non-current assets
2,479,211
408,447
2,070,763
|Current assets
264,172
(18,551
282,723
|Non-current liabilities
1,693,608
368,478
1,325,130
|Current liabilities
388,996
23,995
365,001
|France, Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK
|Total assets
1,968,376
280,707
1,687,669
|Total liabilities
623,050
282,618
340,433
|Rest of Europe
|Total assets
685,304
105,928
579,376
|Total liabilities
210,740
106,586
104,154
|Corporate and Other
|Total assets
89,703
3,261
86,443
|Total liabilities
1,248,814
3,268
1,245,546
|INTERXION HOLDING NV
|NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS: ADJUSTED NET INCOME RECONCILIATION
|(in €'000 except per share data and where stated otherwise)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
Jun-30
Jun-30
Jun-30
Jun-30
2019
2018
2019
2018
|Net income as reported
8,614
582
17,013
12,238
|Add back
|+ Charges related to termination of financing arrangements(a)
11,171
11,171
|+ M&A transaction costs
561
1,041
641
2,248
561
12,212
641
13,419
|Reverse
|- Interest capitalized
(2,102
(1,181
(3,982
(2,065
(2,102
(1,181
(3,982
(2,065
|Tax effect of above add backs reversals
385
(2,758
835
(2,839
|Adjusted net income
7,458
8,855
14,507
20,753
|Reported basic EPS: (€)
0.12
0.01
0.24
0.17
|Reported diluted EPS: (€)
0.12
0.01
0.23
0.17
|Adjusted basic EPS: (€)
0.10
0.12
0.20
0.29
|Adjusted diluted EPS: (€)
0.10
0.12
0.20
0.29
|(a) These charges relate to the repayment of the 6.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2020 and the termination of our revolving credit facility agreements in 2Q18.
|INTERXION HOLDING NV
|Status of Announced Expansion Projects as at 7 August 2019
|with Target Open Dates after 31 March 2019
CAPEX(a)(b)
Equipped Space(a)
|Market
|Project
(€ million)
(sqm)
|Schedule
|Amsterdam
|AMS10: Phases 1 3 New Build
195
9,500
|4Q 2019 3Q 2020(c)
|Copenhagen
|CPH2: Phases 3 5
18
1,500
|2Q 2018 4Q 2019(d)
|Dusseldorf
|DUS2: Phase 3
5
500
|1Q 2019 2Q 2019(e)
|Frankfurt
|FRA14: Phases 1 2 New Build
76
|
4,600
|3Q 2019 4Q 2019(f)
|Frankfurt
|FRA15: Phases 1 4 New Build
177
9,600
|2Q 2020 3Q 2021(g)
|London
|LON3: New Build
35
1,800
|1Q 2019 3Q 2019(h)
|Madrid
|MAD3: New Build
44
2,700
|2Q 2019 4Q 2019(i)
|Marseille
|MRS2: Phase 2 4
72
4,200
|2Q 2018 4Q 2019(j)
|Marseille
|MRS3: Phases 1 2 New Build
111
4,700
|1Q 2020 3Q 2020(k)
|Paris
|PAR7.2: Phase B (cont.) C
47
2,500
|2Q 2018 -2Q 2019(l)
|Stockholm
|STO5: Phases 2 3
19
1,200
|1Q 2018 2Q 2019(m)
|Stockholm
|STO6: Phase 1 2 New Build
21
1,100
|2Q 2020 4Q 2020(n)
|Vienna
|VIE2: Phase 7 9
96
4,500
|4Q 2017 4Q 2019(o)
|Zurich
|ZUR1: Phase 6
10
100
|4Q 2019(p)
|Zurich
|ZUR2: Phases 1 2 New Build
93
3,600
|3Q 2020(q)
|Total
1,019
52,100
|(a) CAPEX and Equipped space are approximate and may change. SQM figures are rounded to nearest 100 sqm unless otherwise noted, and totals may not add due to rounding.
|(b) CAPEX reflects the total spend for the projects listed at full power and capacity and the amounts shown in the table above may be invested over time.
|(c) AMS10: Phase 1 (2,700 sqm) is scheduled to open in 4Q 2019; phase 2 (4,100 sqm) is scheduled to open in 1Q 2020, phase 3 (2,700 sqm) is scheduled to open in 3Q 2020.
|(d) CPH2: Phases 3 and 4 (900 sqm total) opened in 2Q 2018; phase 5 (600 sqm) is scheduled to open in 4Q 2019.
|(e) DUS2: Phase 3 partially opened (300 sqm) in 1Q 2019 and the remaining 200 sqm opened in 2Q 2019.
|(f) FRA14: Phase 1 (2,400 sqm) is scheduled to open in 3Q 2019; phase 2 (2,200 sqm) is scheduled to open in 4Q 2019.
|(g) FRA15: Phase 1 (2,300 sqm) is scheduled to open in 2Q 2020, Phase 2 (2,600 sqm) is scheduled to open in 4Q 2020, Phase 3 (2,400 sqm) is scheduled to open in 1Q 2021
and Phase 4 (2,400 sqm) scheduled to open in 3Q 2021.
|(h) LON3: Phase 1 (300 sqm) opened in 1Q 2019 and Phase 2 (600 sqm) opened in 2Q 2019. Phase 3 (900 sqm) is scheduled to open in 3Q 2019.
|(i) MAD3: 1,300 sqm opened in 2Q 2019, 700 sqm is scheduled to open in 3Q 2019 and 700 sqm is scheduled to open in 4Q 2019.
|(j) MRS2: Phase 2 (700 sqm) opened in 2018; Phase 3 (1,100 sqm) opened in 2Q 2019 and Phase 4 (2,500 sqm) is scheduled to open in 3Q 4Q 2019.
|(k) MRS3: Phase 1 (2,300 sqm) is scheduled to open in 1Q 2020 and Phase 2 (2,400 sqm) is scheduled to open in 3Q 2020.
|(l) PAR7.2: Phase B (cont.) (500 sqm) opened in 2Q 2018; Phase C part (1,500 sqm) opened in 4Q 2018 and the remaining part (500 sqm) opened in 2Q 2019.
|(m) STO5: Phases 2-3 100 sqm opened in 1Q 2018; 300 sqm became operational in 2Q 2018; 800 sqm opened in 2Q 2019.
|(n) STO6: Phase 1 (500 sqm) is scheduled to open in 2Q 2020 and Phase 2 (600 sqm) is scheduled to open in 4Q 2020.
|(o) VIE2: Phases 7-9; 2,300 sqm opened in 4Q 2017 through 3Q 2018; 2,000 sqm opened in 2Q 2019. The remaining 200 sqm is scheduled to open in 4Q 2019.
|(p) ZUR1: Phase 6 (100 sqm) is scheduled to open in 4Q 2019.
|(q) ZUR2: Phase 1 and Phase 2 are scheduled to open in 3Q 2020 (together 3,600 sqm).
