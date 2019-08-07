A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their recent article on how retailers can benefit from leveraging social media monitoring services. In this article, experts at Infiniti Research explain why retail companies must use social media monitoring. They also highlight the key benefits that retailers can gain by leveraging social media monitoring services.

In the past couple of years, active social media presence has helped several retailers to gain a significant increase in their revenues. Social media monitoring services can help companies in the retail industry to increase sales, enhance customer satisfaction, and also personalize their marketing campaigns. The urge to interact with customers in a more meaningful way and build better brand loyalty are promoting the use of social media monitoring services among modern retailers.

Benefits of social media monitoring services for retailers

Enhanced social listening

Social listening means paying attention to what your target customers are talking about your brand. By using social media monitoring services, retailers can analyze their audience and identify the gaps in their offering when compared to customer expectations.

Better customer interactions

Today, providing exceptional customer experience is one of the keys to success for any retailer. For becoming more approachable to customers, retailers must consider every avenue of communication. Social media monitoring services help brands to become more approachable by tracking customer interactions and enquiries faster.

Discovering engagement opportunities

One of the most relevant benefits of social media monitoring services in retail is that it helps discover more opportunities to engage with the target customers. For retailers, this means that they need to focus more on incoming brand-relevant messages, irrespective of whether they have been mentioned directly or not.

Interact with top brand advocates and customers

Brand advocates are vital in promoting products and driving greater engagements in smaller pockets of the market. Using social media monitoring services, retail companies can easily interact with influencers and brand advocates to move the engagement needle. Furthermore, monitoring interactions and conversations from key customers can provide valuable instances of ways to include them in the marketing efforts of the company.

