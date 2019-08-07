A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the launch of their latest newsletter on the expansion of their competitive intelligence solutions portfolio. Competitive intelligence helps companies to identify gaps in the market and efficiently forecast competitors' moves to make well-informed business decisions.

Infiniti's competitive intelligence solutions have helped several global leaders across industries to monitor the strategies of their key competitors and make prudent business decisions. Our competitive intelligence solutions are designed to help businesses stay cognizant of their competitors' key moves and strategize to outperform them. Infiniti's expertise in providing competitive intelligence services have also helped leading organizations to fill in the gap in the market where they are falling short.

Improving competitive intelligence has become extremely important for companies who want to gain an upper hand in the market. Gathering competitive business intelligence is one of the ideal ways to take the pulse of your industry and anticipate how your company can stand out in your sector going forward.

Our competitive intelligence capabilities

Company Profiling Analysis

One of the best strategies to gather market information is through an expert's help in company profiling. For over 15 years, we have been partnering with firms all across the globe to help business leaders understand their company's strengths by offering actionable insights on end-consumers, current market position and key competitors, and credibility of your associates and partners.

Competitive Benchmarking

With the help of our competitive benchmarking solutions, companies can now get an organized overview of their company and its performance across various levels. Our solutions are tailored to be as broad or granular as you like and will help you spot instances where your competitors are doing well or struggling.

Competitive Pricing

Product or service pricing is one of the most complex marketing decisions that every business stakeholder must make. Our solutions help measure customers' sensitivity to price changes and identify the price gap between a retailer's and competitors' prices.

Price Analysis

To stay ahead in today's competitive marketplace, companies must have the right pricing strategy in place. Our solutions help businesses to analyze the consumers' response to price changes and fluctuations. With the help of surveys and interviews with key stakeholders in the industry, our experts can help companies to estimate the correct price of their products or services and determine if it meets the consumers' expectations.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

