New Data App allows Odaseva users to anonymize all personal data in Salesforce Sandbox environments with One Click

Odaseva, the unified cloud data protection, compliance and operations platform for enterprises running Salesforce as a business-critical application, today announced the availability of its Full Sandbox Anonymization application (FSA) for Salesforce customers. The application works with the Odaseva platform to anonymize all personal information that an organization may put in a Salesforce Full Sandbox which is an isolated copy of an organization's Salesforce environment that can be used for training, development and testing.

The FSA application is the first of its kind, and Odaseva developed this tool to help enterprises comply with the strict data privacy laws such as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) that are calling for more robust measures to protect consumer information in just a click of a button -- at every step of the innovation process, including test environments. The FSA application is preconfigured to anonymize all personal data in Salesforce including leads, contacts, users, activities, chatter and files, among other private consumer data points containing first names, last names, emails, birthdates, home addresses, etc. Odaseva users can install the application within a few minutes and can customize it to meet their organization's anonymization requirements and regulation needs, reducing development and maintenance costs.

"Any company that is safeguarding private customer data in Salesforce Production but fails to anonymize their Salesforce Sandbox data is pretty much locking the door but leaving the window open," said Sovan Bin, CEO and founder of Odaseva. "Even though the data has not gone into production and might still be residing in the test environment, personal data can still be accessed by unauthorized technical or personnel teams. Traditionally, anonymizing full Sandbox personal data would require a long and costly development and maintenance process. With Odaseva's new application, users can anonymize their Salesforce Sandbox data with one click, saving organizations time and money, so they can focus on business innovation, training and testing, versus worrying about private customer data getting into the wrong hands."

The FSA application is an Odaseva's Data Compliance solution and will be offered as a standalone product.

For more information on Odaseva's FSA application, please email contact@odaseva.com or visit www.odaseva.com

About Odaseva

For enterprises that leverage Salesforce as a mission-critical application, Odaseva delivers enterprise-class data governance, providing data protection (backup and recovery, archiving, governor limits monitoring), data compliance for regulation requirements such as GDPR and data operations (Salesforce DX data extensions). Odaseva was engineered for Salesforce by Salesforce experts and is endorsed by Salesforce Ventures. Over 10+Million Salesforce Enterprise users from industry-leading companies such as Schneider Electric, Heineken and Robert Half trust Odaseva's data governance platform.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005108/en/

Contacts:

Alex Mercurio

10Fold Communications

odaseva@10fold.com

949-940-5656