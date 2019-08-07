The modem's benefits include an integrated LoRaWAN stack for seamless communication with LoRa Cloud Device Application Services

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, and Murata, a leading manufacturer of electronic components, modules, and devices, announced the sampling availability of a new modem based on Semtech's LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN protocol. The modem utilizes Semtech's LoRa Cloud Device Application Services; a simple to use set of new services previously announced in March 2019 that provide device configuration, status monitoring and application support; and LoRa Cloud Join Server, a network independent service which simplifies the provisioning of devices across LoRaWAN-based networks. This combination of modem and LoRa Cloud Device Application Services is designed to simplify the development process and increase the ROI of LoRaWAN-based solutions.

"The modem integrated with Semtech's LoRa Cloud Device Application Services enables customers to focus on developing innovative Internet of Things (IoT) applications without worrying about underlying radio connectivity," said Marc Pegulu, Vice President of IoT for Semtech's Wireless and Sensing Products Group. "This new offering shortens the design and sales cycle by providing users with a secure and easy-to-deploy LoRa-based wireless modem."

Key benefits of the modem to developers and sensor manufacturers are the integrated LoRaWAN protocol stack, which is pre-personalized to seamlessly communicate with Semtech's LoRa Cloud Device Application Services. These services are designed to operate over all LoRaWAN-based networks.

IoT solutions that are easy to deploy and simple to manage are in heavy demand from business owners and enterprises globally. Streamlining and standardizing basic building blocks across the ecosystem is essential to support rapid growth and large, scalable low power wide area networks (LPWANs). Today, access to IoT devices is usually accomplished through a Cloud service, and Murata now provides an integrated LoRa-based modem with an easy way for developers to get actionable information on sensor status and manage this securely through the Cloud. These sensors may be deployed in harsh radio environments and need to last multiple years on a battery. The provisioning and onboarding of sensors, monitoring of battery levels, ability to update firmware remotely, flexibility to join different LoRaWAN-based networks, and many other features are now essential to IoT deployments. The modem addresses this need for the LoRa ecosystem while following the LoRaWAN specification.

"The new LoRa-based module with an embedded modem will allow our customers to bring products to market faster than ever before," said Samir Hennaoui, LPWA Product Manager at Murata. "The goal of this project is to provide production-ready LoRa-based hardware platforms and associated Cloud services, which abstract complexity and simplify development. We are confident that the module will also accelerate the worldwide adoption of LoRa-based devices and the LoRaWAN protocol."

The Murata modem (CMWX1ZZABZ-104) is available for samples and will be in production early in the fourth quarter of 2019 in Europe and North America. For more information, visit the landing page.

About Semtech's LoRa Devices

Semtech's LoRa devices is a widely adopted long-range, low-power solution for IoT that gives telecom companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based on the LoRaWAN specification have been deployed in 100 countries and Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance, the fastest growing IoT Alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network applications. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech's LoRa site.

About Murata

Murata is a leading manufacturer of electronic components, modules, and devices. The complete range includes ceramic capacitors, resistors/thermistors, inductors/chokes, timing devices, buzzers, sensors and EMI suppression filters. Whilst the company is known as a global ceramic capacitor manufacturer, it is also a world leader in Bluetooth and WiFi Modules, board-mount DC-DC converters and is a key manufacturer of standard and custom AC-DC power supplies. Established in 1944, Murata is headquartered in Japan and has European offices in Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland and the UK. For more information on Murata, please visit www.murata.com.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

