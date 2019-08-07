MariMed Inc. Prospects Up on New Agreement and AcquisitionMariMed Inc (OTCMKTS:MRMD) has seen its share price tumble since the broader markets sold off in May. While the rest of the market rebounded in June, the same cannot be said for the cannabis industry, which continues to search for some support. However, there are some cannabis stocks bucking the trend, and MariMed is one of them.MRMD Stock OverviewMariMed Inc is one of the biggest multi-state seed-to-consumer cannabis and hemp companies in the U.S. It currently possesses 13 cannabis licenses for dispensaries, cultivation, and production in six states. (Source: ".

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...