Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2019) - Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering wellness and cannabis stocks, releases a sector snapshot reporting on the continued growth being seen in the global skin and hair care market as consumer awareness, demand for organic products, global temperatures and UV exposure all continue to rise.

The hair care market is forecast to reach USD 116.33 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 3.35% during the forecast period (2019 - 2024).

A recent report showed that "the growing demand for organic/natural products for personal grooming has become one of the primary concerns for individuals. Among organic hair care products, owing to its wide usage, conditioners and shampoos held a majority share in the global organic haircare market in 2018. Furthermore, anti-dandruff organic hair oils are expected to register robust growth over the forecast period."

Reviv3 Procare Company (OTCQB: RVIV), a company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, sale and distribution of premium quality hair and skin care products under various trademarks and brands announced that it plans to launch multiple product sets of its plant-based products at Costco locations in the United Kingdom.

Donald Starace, President of REVIV3, said, "As part of our international market expansion strategy, our customized product set offerings for Costco, UK will provide exposure to a market that until now has not been able to experience the amazing benefits we provide in hair and scalp health. It is our ultimate goal to be the primary destination for anyone looking for drug-free alternatives to improve follicle structural properties, nourish and rejuvenate hair." Mr. Starace continued, "We believe the quality and effectiveness of our hair products is our most powerful marketing tool and the primary driver of our customer referrals and retention."

The product lines for Costco, UK are planned for launch in September 2019 and will include a deep cleanser shampoo, moisturizing conditioner, hair follicle treatment, hair thickening spray and thermal protectant spray. The products are formulated with premium plant-based peptides and active botanicals formulated for safe and effective daily use.

Reviv3 is currently expanding its sales channels domestically and across the globe with customized product offerings in new markets. The recent expansions include agreements with Asian distribution partners for sale of Reviv3 products in TMALL.com andJD.COM as reported in the company's press release on June 5, 2019. In conjunction, the company has continued to build on its operational efficiencies which according to Reviv3's annual results on July 19, resulted in a 16.8% decrease in operating expenses for FY2019, compared to the same period last year.

ResearchAndMarkets.com recently released the "Skin Care Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" which discussed the trends in the global skincare market, noting that the market was worth US$ 128.9 Billion in 2018 and projected to reach a value of US$ 165.9 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 4% during 2019-2024.

The report continued, "Skin is one of the organs that receive the most damage owing to the exposure to external factors such as ultraviolet (UV) rays and pollution. Consequently, there has been an increase in the inclination among the masses towards engaging in a regular skin care regime, thus making it an integral part of personal well-being. This has led to the introduction of diversified products containing various chemical and herbal elements, aiming at the overall enhancement and maintenance of healthy skin. Urban regions, in particular, have been a witness to increasing consumers' inclination toward various skin care products owing to rising disposable income, aggressive promotional activities, and launch of innovative products by manufacturers. Rising awareness about both skin ailments and available treatments is propelling consumers to start using skin care products quite early, thus aiding the market growth. The market is further driven by an increasing number of women preferring anti-aging products which form a crucial segment of the skin care products market."

Quality organic products are becoming a majority trend not just in the US and EU but also increasingly in every corner of the world. This increased awareness of product quality in the global consumer is forcing companies to adapt, which in turn is benefiting the consumer and their overall health and wellness.

