Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Libsyn Sponsors New Spanish Language Podcast: Sobre Podcasting

Sobre Podcasting Featured on Apple Podcasts in Mexico

Libsyn Hosts Launch Party at Podcast Movement

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2019 / Liberated Syndication (OTCQB:LSYN) ("Libsyn"), a worldwide leader of podcast hosting, distribution and monetization announced today the launch of Sobre Podcasting hosted by Podcasting Academy Hall of Fame inductee, 13 year industry pundit, She Podcasts co-founder and Libsyn's Community Manager, Elsie Escobar. Sobre Podcasting is in Spanish and will provide news, information, analysis and community for all Spanish-speaking podcasters from around the world. This is the show for all those obsessed with podcasting, keeping you updated with everything you need to know about the podcasting industry from a less U.S.-centric point of view. Sobre Podcasting was prominently featured by Apple on the front page of Apple Podcasts in Mexico.

As podcasting continues to grow, focusing on global perspectives is becoming more important. According to Babbel, Spanish is the second most spoken language in the world with an equally thriving podcasting community. PwC Global Entertainment and Media Outlook projects that there will be 31.5 million podcast listeners in Mexico by 2022. Libsyn sees opportunities for market expansion on a global basis for both podcasters and audience. Sobre Podcasting will be a resource for Spanish-speaking podcasters with analysis of the latest podcasting information, tips and strategies to keep the community energized and prepared to keep podcasting.

"The Spanish speaking podcast community is expansive and diverse, yet underserved on the business and technical strategy side," said Elsie Escobar. "Each country has its own culture, its own accent, and its own way of doing things. Producing a podcast that nurtures collaboration and commonality while providing Spanish-speaking podcasters timely news and trends seemed overdue. It stands to impact millions who are only now learning about the power of audio podcasts."

Libsyn will host a Launch Party for Sobre Podcasting at Podcast Movement in Orlando, Florida next week. Join Elsie Escobar and the Libsyn team on August 13, 2019 at 5 p.m. at the Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel to celebrate the new podcast and learn more. This gathering is not limited to Spanish speaking podcasters nor Podcast Movement attendees but is open to everyone interested in supporting diversity in the podcasting world.

About Liberated Syndication:

Liberated Syndication (Libsyn) is the world's leading podcast hosting network and has been providing publishers with distribution and monetization services since 2004. In 2018 Libsyn delivered over 5.1 Billion downloads. Libsyn hosts over 5.4 Million media files for more than 64,000 podcasts, including typically around 35% of the top 200 podcasts in iTunes. Podcast producers choose Libsyn to measure their audience, deliver popular audio and video episodes, distribute their content through smartphone Apps (iOS, and Android), and monetize via premium subscription services and advertising. We are a Pittsburgh based company with a world class team. Visit us on the web at www.libsyn.com.

