Naked Brand Group Limited Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Minimum Bid Price Rule

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2019 / Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) ("Naked" or the "Company"), a global leader in intimate apparel and swimwear, has received notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market that the company has been granted an additional 180-day period, or until February 3, 2020, to regain compliance with the minimum $1.00 bid price per share requirement of Nasdaq's Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Rule"). In addition, Naked has appointed Kelvin Fitzalan, former tax professional at PwC Australia to its board of directors. Mr. Fitzalan's appointment as an independent member increases the total number of board members to four, with three independent members.

Additional Nasdaq Compliance Period

Nasdaq's determination to grant the additional 180-day compliance period was based on the company meeting the continued listing requirement for the market value of publicly held shares and all other applicable requirements for initial listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market with the exception of the bid price requirement, and the company having provided written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period, including by effecting a reverse stock split if necessary.

If at any time before February 3, 2020, the bid price of the company's common stock closes at $1.00 per share or more for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, the company will regain compliance with the Rule, and the matter will be closed.

This current notification from Nasdaq has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the company's common stock, which will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "NAKD".

Board of Director Appointment

On July 31, 2019, Naked appointed Kelvin Fitzalan as a member of its board of directors. Mr. Fitzalan joins current board members Paul Hayes, Andy Shape and Justin Davis-Rice, who is the company's executive chairman.

Mr. Fitzalan is a tax professional with approximately 30 years of experience working with closely held active businesses and their owners across a wide range of industries. He has been a senior partner at Rothsay Chartered Accountants since January 2019. From September 2006 to December 2018, he was a senior partner at PwC Australia. Prior to working at PwC Australia, Mr. Fitzalan held roles of increasing responsibility at Deloitte Australia, Arthur Andersen, Nexia Australia and StewartBrown Chartered Accountants. He holds a Master of Taxation (Honours) and a Bachelor of Business from the University of Technology Sydney. He also is a chartered accountant with the Chartered Accountants of Australia and New Zealand and a chartered tax advisor with The Tax Institute (Australia).

"We are pleased to have Kelvin join our board and look forward to his contributions during a transformative time for Naked," said Anna Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Naked Brand Group Limited. "As part of our new corporate governance initiatives, we believe Kelvin's appointment will further strengthen our board's breadth of talent and provide the company with the necessary guidance as we execute upon our new growth strategy," concluded Johnson.

About Naked Brand Group Limited:

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) is a leading intimate apparel and swimwear company with a diverse portfolio of brands. The company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. Brands include Naked, Bendon, Bendon Man, Davenport, Fayreform, Hickory, Lovable, Pleasure State, Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Man, Heidi Klum Swim. Naked Brand Group Limited products are available in 44 countries worldwide through 6,000 retail doors, a growing network of E-commerce sites and 61 company-owned Bendon retail and outlet stores in Australia and New Zealand. Brands are distributed through premier department stores, specialty stores, independent boutiques and third-party e-commerce sites globally, including Macy's, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Harrods, Selfridges, Amazon and ASOS among others. For more information please visit www.nakedbrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. Such statements may be, but need not be, identified by words such as 'may,' 'believe,' 'anticipate,' 'could,' 'should,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'will,' 'aim(s),' ' can,' 'would,' 'expect(s),' 'estimate(s),' 'project(s),' 'forecast(s)', ' positioned,' 'approximately,' 'potential,' 'goal,' 'pro forma,' 'strategy,' 'outlook' and similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding continued trading in our securities on Nasdaq, future financial performance, future growth in our business, trends in our industry, product innovation and operational expansion. All such forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions, and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in this communication. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements are the following: the risk that we do not regain, or do not thereafter maintain, compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing standards; difficulties in maintaining customer, supplier, employee, operational and strategic relationships; the possibility that a robust market for our shares may not develop; our ability to raise additional financing; our ability to anticipate consumer preferences; and the other risks and uncertainties set forth under 'Risk Factors' in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2019, as amended. Further, investors should keep in mind that our revenue and profits can fluctuate materially depending on many factors. Accordingly, our revenue and profits in any particular fiscal period may not be indicative of future results. We are under no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise, except as required by law.

