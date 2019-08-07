The global POC coagulation testing market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005318/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global POC coagulation testing market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global POC coagulation testing market size is the significant consumption of anticoagulant drugs. The consumption of anticoagulant drugs has been increasing by the patients facing a high risk of blood clots in blood vessels or atrial fibrillation that leads to heart attacks or strokes. Anticoagulant drugs can reduce the chances of atrial fibrillation-related heart strokes by about 75%. Medical practitioners prescribing anticoagulants also prescribe frequent blood coagulation testing, as it is mandatory for patients who are on anticoagulant medications. Thus, the growing consumption of anticoagulant drugs will increase the demand for POC coagulants testing market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the automation in POC coagulation testing products will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global POC coagulation testing market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global POC Coagulation Testing Market: Automation in POC Coagulation Testing Products

The POC coagulation testing market is witnessing the development of automated products. There is a surge in demand for these products as they enable automatic data uploading, faster turnaround time, and minimal human intervention in coagulation testing. Automation allows medical practitioners to automatically update data into hospital LIS, HIS, and electronic health records (EHRs). Thus, the automation is expected to be one of the key POC coagulation testing market trends that will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

"Apart from the automation in POC coagulation testing products, other factors such as the applications of POC coagulation testing in blood management, and the growing demand from developing economies will have a significant impact on the growth of the POC coagulation testing market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global POC coagulation testing Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global POC coagulation testing market by end-user (hospitals and clinics, and home care), and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

North America led the POC coagulation testing market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. The dominance of the POC coagulation testing market share in North America can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of arterial fibrosis and the high consumption of anticoagulants in the region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005318/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com