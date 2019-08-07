Integrates with IBM Resilient to speed incident response to data loss, leak and theft

Code42, the leader in data loss protection, announced its Code42 Next-Gen Data Loss Protection solution now includes advanced exposure dashboards and expanded alerting functionality to help companies protect data from loss when employees quit. Code42 also introduced an integrated offering for IBM Resilient, a leading platform for orchestrating and automating incident response processes.

When employees depart, most companies have a regular offboarding process that includes collecting badges, cell phones and laptops. What they don't have is a process that ensures employees leave data behind; but they should because, according to market research, 60 percent of departing employees admit to taking data. This can include customer lists, source code, product plans and more data that, once exposed, leaves a company vulnerable.

"The insider threat problem is getting worse. The reality is when employees quit jobs they take data with them, and legacy data loss prevention systems are not sounding a single alarm," said Rob Juncker, Code42's senior vice president of product. "In today's progressive workplaces, not only is data moving around more, but so are employees as job tenure declines. There is a better way to safeguard data. Code42 Next-Gen Data Loss Protection tells companies what data is leaving and when so they aren't finding out proprietary information left months after the damage is done."

Code42's data loss detection and response capabilities helped one customer protect 90 gigabytes of sales data leaving its network via an external drive. The solution helped another customer save $9 million in one lawsuit.

Using Code42 Next-Gen Data Loss Protection, organizations can detect risky file activity across computers and the cloud as well as quickly investigate unusual file behavior and respond to data loss, leak and theft. At any point in time, Code42's solution can tell organizations where their data lives, when and what data leaves, and who has, or ever had, access to it. New features include:

Dashboards that provide 1-, 7-, 30- or 90-day trend graphs used to quickly visualize data exfiltration events.

High fidelity alerts that notify security teams of browser upload activity, and the movement of files to removable media devices and personal cloud accounts.

An integration between Code42 and the IBM Resilient Security, Orchestration and Automation (SOAR) Platform that combines data exfiltration with automated incident response workflows for faster decision-making.

The Code42 for Resilient app is available to the security community through the IBM Security App Exchange. The exchange provides a platform where developers across the industry can share applications based on IBM Security technologies.

"Data security is no longer defined by what you can prevent, but by how fast you can detect and respond to inevitable threats," said Ananth Appathurai, Code42's senior vice president of strategic partnerships and corporate development. "The combination of Code42's data loss protection capabilities with IBM Resilient enables customers to use their existing automated incident response workflows, and accelerate time to discovery and remediation when insider threats, like employee departures, occur."

The Code42 Next-Gen Data Loss Protection solution was recently honored with a number of industry awards, including a Stevie Award, two Cyber Defense Magazine 2019 InfoSec Awards, a 2019 Info Security PG's Global Excellence Award and 2019 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. For a complete list of Code42 achievements, visit the Honors page on the company's website.

About Code42

Code42 is the leader in data loss protection. Native to the cloud, the Code42 Next-Gen Data Loss Protection solution rapidly detects insider threats, helps satisfy regulatory compliance requirements and speeds incident response all without lengthy deployments, complex policy management or blocking user productivity. Because the solution collects and indexes every version of every file, it offers total visibility and recovery of data wherever it lives and moves. Security, IT and compliance professionals can protect endpoint and cloud data from loss, leak and theft while maintaining an open and collaborative culture for employees. Backed by security best practices and control requirements, Code42 Next-Gen Data Loss Protection preserves files for compliance and can be configured for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI and other regulatory frameworks.

More than 50,000 organizations worldwide, including the most recognized brands in business and education, rely on Code42 to safeguard their ideas. Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and backed by Accel Partners, JMI Equity, NEA and Split Rock Partners. For more information, visit code42.com, read Code42's blog or follow the company on Twitter.

