The global cosmetic preservatives market is expected to post a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing use of cosmeceuticals. With the growing adoption of skin care cosmeceutical products across the world, the demand for cosmetic preservatives will also increase. For instance, anti-aging products are formulated with cosmetic preservatives to provide pharmacological effects. Skin care products are also being manufactured with an optimum concentration of safe and natural ingredients, which help retain moisture and provide nutrients to maintain healthy skin. However, the minimum effective concentration of preservatives must be ensured during their addition into the cosmeceuticals, as they cause several kinds of allergies. Therefore, the increasing demand for cosmeceuticals in the market will lead to higher demand for cosmetic preservatives necessary for product preservation.

As per Technavio, the adoption of advanced technologies in the manufacturing process will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global cosmetic preservatives market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Cosmetic Preservatives Market: Adoption of Advanced Technologies in the Manufacturing Processes

The global cosmetic preservatives market is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period, owing to the new range of products introduced through increased levels of efficiency and effectiveness in the manufacturing process. To meet the growing demand for multifunctional and eco-friendly products, manufacturers are coming up with advances in cosmetic formulation technology, which can ease the manufacturing process

Implementing advanced technologies such as silicone-based vesicles and matrice in the manufacturing process of cosmetics enhances the quality of the preservatives used and improves the efficiency of the manufacturing process. Like other products cosmetics are also exposed to microbial contamination and hence require an ideal preservative system which inhibits microbial growth and extends the shelf life of the product. A microparticulate system is used to avoid incompatibility of ingredients. Some of the ingredients that can be delivered through silicone-based vesicles include conditioning agents such as vitamin A, vitamin E acetate, colorants, emollients such as mineral oil, jojoba oil, and polydimethylsiloxane.

"Apart from the adoption of advanced technologies in manufacturing processes, the shift from synthetic-based cosmetic products to natural and organic products and the rise in population in the age-group of 30-50 years are some other factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Cosmetic Preservatives Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global cosmetic preservatives market by product (synthetic preservatives and natural preservatives) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. However, during the forecast period, the Asian region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the presence of a large aging population which generates significant demand for anti-aging products.

