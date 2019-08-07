Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: Dolphin Entertainment's 42West and The Door Join Forces to Reinvigorate The 45th Annual Saturn Awards

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2019 / Dolphin Entertainment's (NASDAQ:DLPN) two premier PR/marketing companies, 42West and The Door, have teamed up to work on the 45th annual Saturn Awards, combining 42West's expertise in talent and entertainment content public relations and The Door's experience promoting live events, and providing lifestyle branding and social media services.

Together, 42West and The Door will lead efforts for public relations, social media, digital marketing, branding, design and website creation for the newly revitalized Saturn Awards, that honor the very best in science-fiction, fantasy and horror entertainment. The Saturn Awards will take place in Los Angeles on Friday, September 13, 2019.

This comes as part of a larger effort to bring new life to this legendary awards event, founded by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror. The organization recently announced its multi-year partnership deal with veteran television producer Justin W. Hochberg, who plans to stream the fandom event for the first time. Hochberg has tapped the media powerhouse duo to help guide the revitalization of the Saturn Awards show while increasing its profile to global fans of the content it uniquely honors.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company. Through our subsidiaries 42West and The Door, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the entertainment and hospitality industries. The Door and 42West are both recognized global leaders in PR services for their respective industries and, in December 2017, the New York Observer listed them, respectively, as the third and fourth most powerful PR firms of any kind in the United States. Bringing together premium marketing services with premium content production creates significant opportunities to serve our respective constituents more strategically and to grow and diversify our business. Dolphin's content production business is a long-established, leading independent producer, committed to distributing premium, best-in-class film and digital entertainment. We produce original feature films and digital programming primarily aimed at family and young adult markets.

About 42 West

With unparalleled experience, contacts, and expertise, 42West is one of the leading full-service public-relations firms in the entertainment industry. The firm's PR professionals have developed and executed marketing and publicity strategies for hundreds of movies, television shows, and digital productions as well as for countless individual actors, filmmakers, recording artists, and authors. In addition, 42West has also provided strategic communications counsel to a wide variety of high-profile individuals and corporate clients - ranging from movie and pop stars to major studios and media conglomerates.

About The Door

Founded in 2008, The Door is a creative relations agency constructed as "an idea house," with a focus on building important, viable brands through diverse initiatives. Headquartered in New York, with offices in Chicago and Los Angeles, The Door represents a wide range of clients-including food and beverage, personalities, hospitality brands, events, consumer products, technology offerings, and entertainment/media entities.

