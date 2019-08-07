The global caustic soda market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 2% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global caustic soda market size is the increasing pulp and paper production. Caustic soda is one of the commonly used chemicals in pulp and paper production, with major applications in processing or cooking of chemical pulps. Caustic soda helps in extraction of lignin components from raw materials such as wood, wheat straw, and bagasse. It is used in almost all pulp bleaching processes, including sulfate, sulfite, and soda. Thus, the increasing pulp and paper production will directly impact the growth of the caustic soda market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing production capacity of caustic soda will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global caustic soda market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Caustic Soda Market: Increasing Production Capacity of Caustic Soda

The increasing demand for caustic soda from end-user industries is encouraging vendors in the market to heavily invest to expand their caustic soda production capacity. Existing and new vendors are either expanding their production facilities or opening new facilities to cater to the rising demand for caustic soda. Thus, the growing trend of expanding production capacity will fuel the growth of the caustic soda market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the increasing production capacity of caustic soda, other factors such as the phase-out of mercury cell process, and the vertical integration by vendors in the chlor-alkali industry will have a significant impact on the growth of the caustic soda market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Caustic soda Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global caustic soda market worth by production process (membrane cell process, diaphragm cell process, and mercury cell process), application (organic chemical products; soaps, detergents, and textiles; paper and pulp; aluminum; inorganic chemical products; water treatment; and other applications), and geographic regions (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the caustic soda market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. The caustic soda market analysis report identifies factors such as the high caustic soda production capacity and the presence of strong end-user industries to fuel the growth of the caustic soda market in APAC, during the forecast period.

