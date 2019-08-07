Global Cannabis Applications Corp.: Global Cannabis Appoints Shay Meir to Lead Grow Operations

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2019 / Global Cannabis Applications Corp. ("GCAC" or the "Company") (CSE:APP) (FSE:2FA) (OTCQB:FUAPF), a leading developer of innovative data and AI technologies for the medical cannabis industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Shay Meir to the position of General Manager, Global Grow Operations effective immediately. Mr. Meir is a successful, Tel Aviv, Israel based, cannabis entrepreneur and executive, bringing more than 10 years experience working with both large and small organizations in the medical cannabis sector including Tikun Olam, Israel's largest cannabis company.

"I am a firm believer of better outcomes for medical cannabis patients and will use my success and experience in the Israeli system to help Global Cannabis expands into medical cannabis cultivation," said newly appointed Shay Meir, General Manager, Global Grow Operations of GCAC. "I look forward to working with Brad and his team to help GCAC become the leading medical cannabis brand in Europe, Israel and around the world."

"It is an honour to welcome Shay to the GCAC team. Shay brings an impressive track record as a leader in the Israeli medical cannabis sector and the understanding of R&D, compliance, cultivation and sales of this truly incredible plant," said Brad Moore, CEO of GCAC. "Shay will play an integral role of the building the cultivation science of GCAC's global growth and sales operations in Europe and Israel. He is an important addition to our team as we move to build a global, vertically integrated medical cannabis company."

As one of the first ten Israelis to hold a license to cultivate cannabis, Mr. Meir set up a research lab to develop and research cannabis for medical purposes. Working closely with the Israeli Ministry of Health, he led a team focused on the cultivation of designated cannabis species and the medical impact on pain, sleep, mood, appetite, restlessness, exhaustion, and nausea. Mr. Meir was also instrumental in developing patient-centric medical cannabis training programs and international awareness programs for patients, physicians and other medical professionals regarding the many medical treatments possible with cannabis.

GCAC is leveraging its Citizen Green technology, which integrates proven artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies, to launch an integrated global medical cannabis company through joint ventures and strategic partnerships and investments with a focus on Europe and Israel. Europe is forecasted to be the world's largest medical cannabis market with low cultivation costs and supportive government medical systems. The collection, analysis and use of patient data to provide better patient outcomes and assist retailers and medical professionals alike, is a key driver in the growth and success of the medical cannabis global market.

About Global Cannabis Applications Corp.

Global Cannabis Applications Corp. is a global leader in designing, developing, marketing and acquiring innovative data technologies for the medical cannabis industry. The Citizen Green platform is the world's first end-to-end - from patient to regulator - medical cannabis data solution. It uses six core technologies: mobile applications, artificial intelligence, regtech, smart databases, blockchain and digital reward tokens, to qualify candidates for clinical studies. These technologies facilitate the proliferation of digital conversations by like-minded people in the medical cannabis community. Managed by digital and cannabis industry experts, GCAC is focused on viral global expansion by providing the best digital experience in the cannabis market.

