Looptify, Inc.: Looptify Influencers launches the "HERoes with No Capes" campaign

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2019 / With the traditional marketing models that have undergone drastic changes in the last years, influencer marketing has evolved into a must-have model for any business. Brands leverage the same level of trust influencers possess, transmitting it into their products or services. Statistics show that 70% of teens trust influencers more than traditional celebrities. Brands can now use influencers to speak on their behalf, leveraging people of trust to talk to their potential buyers. This market is also growing rapidly in China as they call the influencers who people trust as Key Opinion Leaders (KOL). Also, 86% of women use social media for purchasing advice, where Facebook and Instagram are their preferred social media.

The "HERoes with No Capes" Looptify Campaign

Women indeed are the target of the "HERoes with No Capes" Campaign launched by Looptify, an influencer app that provides brands and subscribers with exclusive and direct access to celebrities.

"With HERoes, the company is making a decisive move towards promoting and empowering women" says Looptify new Vice President of Partnerships and high-profile musician Lenay. "For instance, Kreesha Turner sold out their Looptify merchandise within hours of the campaign going public within a minimal time of sales period, with other clients quickly following."

The campaign, promoted through social media as well as billboards throughout the Greater Los Angeles metropolitan area, highlights some of their key figures including Shaunie O'Neal, Kreesha Turner, Lenay, Khloe, Ebonique, Brittany Duet and many more.

During the two months, HERoes campaign Customers will receive many benefits when backing their favorite influencer through the app, including discounts, tons of giveaways and opportunities to meet their favorite stars. From the other side of the equation, the campaign will help influencers boosting sales.

About Looptify

Looptify High Profile partners curate their own products with a sharp eye for the hottest trends. All of each individual brand's exclusive products will be released on a monthly basis. Looptify's platform provides subscribers exclusive and direct access to celebrity meet & greets, spam-free messaging, live stream, autographed memorabilia, and prime access to each brand's exclusive products. This mobile app makes it easier for fans to find their favorite celebrities, influencers, athletes from all over the world within the roster of their High Profile partners. It most importantly offers the most authentic interaction on all-inclusive interaction options specifically chosen by the partners (source).

Among Looptify's executive team, Lenay as VP of Partnerships. Lenay's participation in the Looptify team is not only strategic, but she also acts as Looptify's Key Opinion Leader type of influencer. She promotes her brand through the app and assists other high profiles in improving their brand and expanding their reach.

Lenay is a singer-songwriter and a previous co-host of MTV's '10 on Top' alongside the likes of Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, and more. She also hosts a Spanish Youtube Channel with over 10 million subscribers on social media platforms.

As reported by the PR agency GoodNoon, when asked why she joined as one of Looptify's executives, Lenay states that "on top of the merchandise they offer, the resources, collaborations and access that Looptify provides their talent is unlike any she has ever seen. Looptify provides influencers with exclusive content, photoshoots, and videographers to improve their online presence is a priceless feature." She feels the team has "many great ideas" and is excited to be allowed to represent high profiles as part of their team.

