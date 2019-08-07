Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2019) - Upco International Inc. (CSE: UPCO) (OTCQB: UCCPF) (FSE: U06) ("Upco") is pleased to announce that it has implemented new features to the Upco App. which are designed to increase the functionality of the application. The updates are now available on the Apple App Store and Google Playstore.

The Upco application now has a secured area where anyone can store and save private materials including pictures, voice notes, text notes and contacts.

The second and most important update is the introduction of "Chat-out". Upco users can chat with anyone in the world for free!. Even if the users don't have Upco application installed. The user can reach any person in the world! Independent if the contact uses Whatsapp, Telegram, Viber, Skype or any other messenger. Upco has also improved the functionalities of the application by increasing the stream over the air for Videos and Pictures.

Upco also announces the release date the middleware for UpcoPay is anticipated to be released in the next few months which will allow Upco to activate its e-commerce solutions.

Mr. Andrea Pagani, CEO and President commented: "We are extremely pleased and gratified at the steady progress that is being made in the development and the delivery of our integrated communications and e-commerce solutions. "

About Upco International Inc.

Upco International Inc. is a cloud-based mobile service company which provides high-quality voice termination to a market driven by the growing activity in online communications and commerce. Upco is a licensed Global Telecom Carrier within the international VoIP (voice over IP) wholesale business. Upco has designed a software application for Apple iOS and Android, similar to SKYPE and WhatsApp. With the forthcoming addition of the Upco E-Wallet using Blockchain Payment Services, users will be able to: send invoices, approve payments, transfer international funds, convert international currencies, and track transfers and payments.

