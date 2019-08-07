Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2019) - Cruz Cobalt Corp (CSE:CRUZ) (OTC Pink: BKTPF) (FSE: A2DMG8) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange, having previously traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. Cruz Cobalt is focused on acquiring and developing high-grade Cobalt projects in politically stable, environmentally responsible and ethical mining jurisdictions, essential for the rapidly growing rechargeable battery and renewable energy sectors.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information on the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Cruz" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_lmxs490p/New-Listing-Cruz-Cobalt-Corp-CSECRUZ

James Nelson, President, stated: "Cruz employed early mover advantage as Cruz has been able to acquire, what we feel is one of the best collections of high grade cobalt prospects in North America. Cruz currently has Seven cobalt projects located in Canada, one in Idaho and one in Montana. Cruz's 5 separate Ontario cobalt prospects are all located in the vicinity of the city of Cobalt. Based on these projects, management feels that Cruz has amassed a quality portfolio of cobalt assets that have some of the highest historic cobalt grades in North America, which sets Cruz apart from most cobalt companies in the junior space. In addition, Cruz is well funded for work programs."

Ontario's cobalt area, approximately 500 km north of Toronto, is historically the most prolific cobalt mining camp in Canada, having produced 50 million pounds of cobalt and 600 million ounces of silver over a 60-year period.

With 5 projects in Ontario, the company's main focus is on the 4,980 acre Hector Cobalt Property, where the company completed an exploration diamond drill program consisting of 10 holes totaling 843 meters during November and December 2018. The drilling was designed to test combined surface rock and soil geochemical and ground magnetic geophysical anomalies at the Hector and Gilles East targets, which were generated during the company's summer 2018 surface exploration programs that yielded surface rock grab samples up to 2.0% cobalt, in addition to anomalous silver and gold values. On April 25, 2019, the company filed a NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Hector Cobalt Property, which is available on Sedar.

At April 30, 2019, the company had approximately $2.2 million in cash and cash equivalents.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.CruzCobaltCorp.com, contact James Nelson, President, at 604-899-9150 or by email at info@CruzCobaltCorp.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46770