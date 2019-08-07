Pharmaceutical Technology Europe has delivered a retrospective of developments and advances in the bio/pharmaceutical industry over the past three decades

Pharmaceutical Technology Europe, a comprehensive multimedia platform for professionals in the global pharmaceutical manufacturing drug development community, is celebrating 30 years of publishing in August 2019.

For the past three decades, Pharmaceutical Technology Europe has set the industry standard in providing comprehensive insight and analysis from the bio/pharma industry to formulation, development, delivery and manufacturing professionals across the European region. Pharmaceutical Technology Europe delivers authoritative, peer-reviewed research and expert analysis through print and digital publications, online resources, live events, webcasts, podcasts and other media channels.

"The European pharmaceutical market represents the second largest in the sector globally. It is imperative, for such an important high-tech sector with a significant market value, that the most pertinent information to further strengthen the industry's position is disseminated across Europe," said Mike Tracey, publisher of Pharmaceutical Technology and Pharmaceutical Technology Europe. "As the leading B2B publication brand, Pharmaceutical Technology has produced and distributed thought-provoking scientific, educational and novel information for pharmaceutical formulation and development for more than 40 years in North America and now marks 30 years of publishing in Europe."

In the August issue, Pharmaceutical Technology Europe will mark 30 years of publishing with extended coverage featuring a retrospective of developments in the bio/pharma industry over the past three decades, as well as predictions for future trends. Topics include manufacturing processes and equipment, analytical studies, packaging, contract services, drug delivery, supply chain and logistics, biologic drug development and manufacturing.

About Pharmaceutical Technology

Pharmaceutical Technologyis a multimedia platform that provides professionals in the global pharmaceutical manufacturing drug development community with dynamic and reliable, cutting-edge, peer-reviewed content and features on next-generation process development and manufacturing, formulation, drug delivery, ingredients, regulation, analytics, packaging, supply chain and outsourcing. Pharmaceutical Technologyalso provides comprehensive coverage of international regulations and business trends related to drug development. Pharmaceutical Technology is part of MJH Life Sciences.

