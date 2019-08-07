The healthcare logistics market in North America is expected to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005296/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled healthcare logistics market in North America 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The temperature in the cold chain is tracked using temperature data loggers that are packed along with the shipment. However, with the implementation of RFID and IoT, the temperature can be monitored and recorded in real-time. The cold chain RFID system includes a sensor, tags, and readers, which communicate with each other through radio transmission. RFID and IoT can be integrated with various devices used to measure temperature, moisture, humidity, radiation, and air concentration. Thus, the implementation of RFID and IoT will fuel the growth of the healthcare logistics market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the emergence of drones in healthcare logistics will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This healthcare logistics market in North America 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Healthcare Logistics Market in North America: Emergence of Drones in Healthcare Logistics

The popularity of drones has increased significantly over the years, and its applications are now growing beyond military use. They are increasingly being adopted in the logistics industry, particularly for delivery operations in remote and rural areas. Drones can be used for delivering essential healthcare supplies, such as pharmaceutical drugs, and low-weight and small-sized medical devices to hard-to-reach remote destinations. Thus, the emergence of drones will be a key healthcare logistics market trend during the forecast period.

"Apart from the emergence of drones in healthcare logistics, other factors such as the advent of pharma 4.0 and logistics 4.0, and the introduction of new pharmaceutical products will have a significant impact on the growth of the healthcare logistics market worth in North America during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Healthcare Logistics Market in North America: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the healthcare logistics market in North America by service (transportation and warehousing), and product (pharmaceutical products and medical devices).

The pharmaceutical products segment accounted for the largest share of the healthcare logistics market in North America. However, the medical devices segment is expected to witness the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005296/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com