MJ Harvest, Inc.: MJ Harvest Receives Patent Protection for its Debudder Products and Exhibits at Premier Cannabis Trade Shows in Oregon and Florida

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2019 / MJ Harvest, Inc. (OTC PINK:MJHI) ("MJHI") is proud to announce that its Patent Applications for Flower Strippers branded as the DeBudder Bucket Lid and the DeBudder Edge, have been allowed and will be issued by the USPTO to MJ Harvest's subsidiary, G4 Products, LLC, this calendar quarter.

"MJ Harvest's proprietary Debudder Bucket Lid and Debudder Edge Flower Strippers offer unique, budget priced trimming tools that save time and expense for both small- and large-scale harvesters. Allowance of the patent applications will afford protection as we continue to roll out the products in North America and Worldwide", said CEO Patrick Bilton.

Visit www.procannagro.com for additional product details.

MJ Harvest's marketing division, Procannagro.com reports a successful weekend of exhibiting at the Indoo Expo in Portland, Oregon on August 3-4 and the U.S. Cannabis Conference in Miami on August 2-4 in Miami, Florida. "Our strategy is to market the Procannagro.com platform and the Debudder Bucket Lid and Debudder Edge to new and upcoming markets online and at trade shows. "Having the ability to showcase our harvesting products and online store to two diverse communities simultaneously this past weekend, and in advance of the upcoming harvest season, should help generate brand awareness and revenues," CEO Bilton concluded.

About MJ Harvest:

MJ Harvest acquires and markets products and technologies that are designed to benefit growers and processors in the horticultural and agricultural industries. We recently launched Procannagro.com to provide a professionally designed and maintained web-based marketing outlet for our product brands and technologies. We are currently building our product lines and distribution channels. Please contact us if you have a product or technology that would benefit from an enhanced marketing program and international distribution channels.

