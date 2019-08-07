ANEX Tour Has Reached an Agreement to Purchase Cruise Ship Saga Sapphire From Saga plc

ANTALYA, Turkey, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ANEX Tour, one of the leading tour operators in central and eastern Europe is entering into cruise business by acquiring Saga Sapphire. Neset Kockar, Chairman of ANEX Tour has said, "With changing habits of travellers, we must adopt our product offering accordingly. By acquiring Saga Sapphire, we will be able to create a unique eastern Mediterranean cruise experience for our valued guests."

MrKockar stated that Saga Sapphire will be delievered to ANEX in mid 2020, and maiden voyage is to be scheduled from Antalya, making it a first as Home Port. He added ANEX Tour's pioneering strategy will continue, inspired by customer demands.

Nigel Blanks, COO Saga Cruises, said, "With her spacious cabins and comfortable public areas, Saga Sapphire has become hugely popular with our guests over the last seven years. As the time approaches for her to leave the Saga fleet, we are delighted that she will now have a new career launching ANEX Tour's exciting new cruise product."

Saga Sapphire serves approximately 800 passengers with 382 cabins, 12 decks, restaurants, pools, spa center, shopping arcade and many other recreational activities. The cruise ship is 200 meters, and 37k grosstons.

About Anex Tour:

ANEX Tour has been a driving force in the tourism industry since its establishment in 1996.

ANEX Tour is offering end-to-end travel experience, combining transportation, accommodation, and various destination services including excursion and other holiday products for its customers.

Due to its innovative vision and sense of quality, ANEX Tour is also one of the captains of the industry on the international platform. ANEX Tour is a leading company with operations in 48 countries and own offices in 18 countries; having served 4,000,000+ guests annually for the past 24 years, with a headcount of 6,500+.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/957711/ANEX_Tour_Saga_Sapphire_cruise_ship.jpg