At the request of Ayima Group AB, Ayima Group AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from August 8, 2019. Security name: Ayima Group AB TO 1 B ------------------------------------- Short name: AYIMA TO 1 B ------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012569051 ------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 177912 ------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 18 SEK per share ---------------------------------------------------------------------- - 2 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Ayima Group AB ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: December 2, 2019 - December 13, 2019 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: December 11, 2019 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkomission AB. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkomission AB on 08- 684 211 00.