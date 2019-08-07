MentionWorth Media: The Launch of GSD Venture Studios

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2019 / Why is it so difficult for young startups to establish themselves in the modern marketplace? According to Derek Distenfield, Co-founder and COO of GSD Venture Studios, it's because most business owners aren't focused on solving a specific problem for a specific market segment.

In other words, don't try to save the world before breakfast. Instead, develop a laser-focus on a specific problem that's affecting a specific group of people, and solve it better than anyone else. Even better, focus on an area of the market that your competitors are overlooking or a problem that's been deemed too difficult or risky to solve. Too many startups bite off more than they can chew and end up fading away instead of making a name of themselves based on one rock-solid solution.

Derek should know - he's an expert at growing startup companies and helping them achieve international success, and it's what he does for a living alongside business partner Gary Fowler. The two entrepreneurs and self-made millionaires formed GSD Venture Studios to address what they saw as a gaping hole in the current venture capital market.

GSD is a venture studio, but it isn't focused on raising capital for their portfolio companies. Instead, Derek and Gary take on senior operational roles in these startups, working right alongside the founders while providing advice and guidance. They're not afraid to roll up their sleeves and put in the hard work needed to take these companies to the next level, a mindset that sets them apart from the rest of the venture capital industry. Their mission is to help these startups accelerate their growth and achieve global success.

This "GoGlobal" initiative is what excites and inspires GSD's founders to continue their mission. "Venture studios serve as untapped opportunities for entrepreneurs," said Gary. "We take companies that are ready to grow to the next level by providing them with the necessary contacts, network, marketing knowledge, experience, and credibility to help them scale internationally."

GSD also boasts several strong partnerships with other organizations focused on entrepreneurial growth to give its portfolio companies the greatest chance of success. One of those partners, Joel Emery of Tareo Capital Management, is excited about his company's future with GSD. "We couldn't be more thrilled to partner with Derek as our entrepreneur in residence and the strong startup talent coming out of GSD Venture Studios," said Joel.

GSD is GoingGlobal themselves. The firm was recently featured in an article by Yahoo News, one of the world's largest online news sources. Since this article was published,

GSD has been flooded with pitch decks and requests for meetings from some of the world's most promising startups. GSD will be accepting a select group of companies to work with them this year, and they will have no shortage of options from which to choose. Gary and Derek also recently returned from a trip to Russia, and are making plans to go back in August 2019. Their first trip was a resounding success, leading to numerous successful meetings with startups and the announcement of their first cohort of portfolio companies. If their first trip was any indication, we can expect the announcement of a second cohort to come soon.

Gary and Derek have cracked the code for what entrepreneurs need in order to be successful - and it's more than just money. GSD Venture Studios is poised to make a significant impact on the international startup community. You'll be hearing much more from them soon. For more information: derek@gsdvs.com

SOURCE: MentionWorth Media

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/554982/The-Launch-of-GSD-Venture-Studios