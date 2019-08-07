Products including world's smallest and high voltage reed relays now available for immediate shipment from U.S. distributor

Pickering, the reed relay company which has pioneered miniaturization and high performance for over 50 years, has signed a distribution deal with Testco, the specialist distributor of passive, electromechanical and interconnect components based in Sunnyvale, CA. This means that Pickering's large range of reed relays for A.T.E. switching and semiconductor test is now available and supported by the distributor across North America.

Included in the inventory of Pickering's reed relays that are held by Testco for immediate shipment are the 4mm2TM product family which feature industry's smallest footprint 4mm x 4mm. Within the family, Series 120 devices have a switching rating of up to 1A at 20W and a height of 15.5mm, Series 122 relays measure 12.5mm in height and are rated with a switching current of 0.5A at 10W, and Series 124 products which feature industry's lowest profile 9.5mm and a rating of 0.5A at 5W. Pickering's range of high voltage reed relays will also be offered from stock.

Commented Keith Moore, CEO, The Pickering Group: "We have been impressed by Testco's expertise and their ability to offer creative supply chain solutions to meet the requirements of customers, including flexible blanket orders, bonded inventory, consolidated shipments, and annual pricing programs. We are delighted to add Testco to our network."

Added Jeff Meyer, President at Testco: "Pickering is known as a leader in relay technology having regularly introduced product innovations such as screening to ensure relays can be closely packed together, and ongoing miniaturization programs. We are sure that our customers will benefit from the advantages that Pickering's products offer and look forward to a long and successful partnership."

About Pickering

Pickering Electronics was formed over 50 years ago to design and manufacture high quality reed relays, intended principally for use in Instrumentation and Test equipment. Today, Pickering's Single-in-Line (SIL/SIP) range is by far the most developed in the relay industry with devices 25% the size of many competitors. These small SIL/SIP reed relays are sold in high volumes to large ATE and Semiconductor companies throughout the world.

Pickering Electronics is part of the privately-owned Pickering Group; made up of three electronics manufacturers, including Pickering Interfaces who design and manufacture modular signal switching and simulation products, and Pickering Connect who design and manufacture cables and connectors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005535/en/

Contacts:

Editors please contact:

Poppy Moore

Marketing Communications Manager

Pickering Electronics Ltd.

poppy.moore@pickeringrelay.com

Tel: +44 1255 428141

https://www.pickeringrelay.com/

Or Agency:

Nick Foot

PR Director

BWW Communications

Nick.foot@bwwcomms.com

Tel: +44 1491-636393

www.bwwcomms.com