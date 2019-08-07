iomart Approved for New Scottish Government Cloud Services Framework

Secure Cloud Hosting and Managed Security for the Public Sector

GLASGOW, Scotland, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iomart has been approved as a supplier to the Scottish Government's newly announced Scottish Cloud Services Framework. The Glasgow-headquartered cloud computing company offers public sector bodies in Scotland the opportunity to work with a single supplier with the expertise to help them make the transition to the cloud as smoothly, securely and cost-effectively as possible.

The services iomart has been approved to deliver to the public sector in Scotland are:

public cloud

private cloud

co-location

hybrid cloud

community cloud

cloud transition services

Declan Sharpe, UK Sales Director for iomart said: "Moving to the cloud is not straightforward. It's a process that involves reviewing your current IT environment, understanding what can and can't be moved, and assessing the potential costs, the security implications and future performance. That's why iomart offers help from the strategy stage right through to implementation and ongoing management, to help public sector organisations make the move with confidence."

iomart already provides managed cloud and hosting services to a number of public sector organisations in Scotland and is also an approved supplier of cloud hosting, support and software to the rest of the UK public sector.

About iomart

For over 20 years iomart Group plc (AIM: IOM) has been helping growing organisations to maximise the flexibility, cost effectiveness and scalability of the cloud. From data centres we own and operate in the U.K. and from connected facilities across the globe, we deliver 24/7 storage and protection for data across the most complex of cloud and legacy infrastructures. Our team of over 400 dedicated staff work with our customers at the strategy stage through to delivery and ongoing management, to implement the secure cloud solutions that deliver to their business requirements. For more information visit www.iomart.com

