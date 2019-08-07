Trintech, Inc.: Trintech Announces Fall North American User Group Schedule

Users of Trintech's Financial Solutions Come Together to Advance Product Knowledge and Discuss Best Practices with Peers

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2019 / Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the office of finance, this week announced the schedule for its fall regional User Groups, designed to bring users of Trintech's financial solutions together to advance product knowledge, share their experiences using Trintech's solutions and discuss best practices across a wide variety of different industries and verticals.

"We are committed to providing exceptional service for our customers and these regional User Groups give them a forum to expand their product expertise, network with other users and share best practices in a local site convenient for them," said Leo Yancey, Chief Customer Officer at Trintech.

Trintech's User Groups are full-day, intimate events, featuring extensive peer networking opportunities, product-specifics roundtables, customer case studies, and one-on-one consultations with Trintech's financial transformation experts. Completely free to attend, customers are invited to as many of these events as they would like, giving them the chance to network with peers from their own region and beyond. In addition, attendees can receive up to 3 CPE credits for attending each event.

Trintech's North American Fall 2019 User Groups will be hosted by Trintech customers and include the following locations and dates:

New York City, NY - September 18 th - Tapestry Headquarters

Boston, MA - October 15 th - TJX Companies Headquarters

Philadelphia, PA - October 17 th - Urban Outfitters Headquarters

Dallas, TX - November 14th - Toyota Headquarters

Trintech Inc. is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be addressed to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, 150 Fourth Avenue North, Suite 700, Nashville, TN, 37219-2417. Website: www.nasba.org.

About Trintech

Trintech Inc., a pioneer of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure and fiduciary reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency Platform, Adra Suite, and targeted tools, Trintech Disclosure Management, ReconNET, T-Recs, and UPCS, help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,100 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Kelli Shoevlin

1 (972) 739-1680

Kelli.Shoevlin@trintech.com

SOURCE: Trintech, Inc.

