Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest market trend analysis for a company in the pharma packaging industry. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to identify trends in safety designs and biologic medical packaging in the US pharma market. Also, this article explains how Infiniti's market trend analysis engagement helped the client to identify smart manufacturing trends in the pharma packaging industry and enhance ROI by 17% by efficiently investing into lucrative market opportunities.

Increasing R&D, innovations in packaging materials, and substantial growth in the generic drug market are increasing the need for better packaging initiatives in the pharma market. Also, consumers' increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable packaging is expected to drive the growth of the pharma packaging industry. However, with consumers placing equal importance on the quality of the packaging design and the functional aspect of the product, companies in the pharma packaging industry are under the pressure to innovate their product offerings to meet the ever-growing demand of customers.

The business challenge: The client is a pharma packaging company based out of Europe. They were looking to expand their business operations to the North American market. However, before entering the new market, they wanted to analyze market trends and opportunities. Also, they wanted to identify sustainable packaging trends and alternatives adopted by top industry players. To do so, they approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market trend analysis solution.

The solution offered: By leveraging Infiniti's expertise in offering market trend analysis solution, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to gather detailed insights into the US pharma packaging market and understand customers' requirements related to packaging materials. Also, the client was able to track regional market developments and keep tabs on market innovations. Furthermore, with Infiniti's market trend analysis solution, the client was able to efficiently utilize the company's capital and resources on profitable business opportunities. Within three years of entering the US pharma packaging market, the client enhanced ROI by 17%.

Infiniti's market trend analysis helped the client to:

Identify smart manufacturing trends employed by major pharma packaging companies

Keep tabs on market innovations and differentiate their products to meet the market demand

Infiniti's market trend analysis offered predictive insights on:

Understanding evolving customers' needs and adapting to the competitive marketplace

Enhancing brand loyalty and customer satisfaction

