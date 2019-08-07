Marijuana News TodayThe marijuana news today has the first promising inroads toward what may be the biggest form of medical marijuana yet to be untapped: pain management. According to a new study, access to cannabis leads to reductions in opioid-related deaths. (Source: "Marijuana legalization reduces opioid deaths," EurekaAlert!, August 7, 2019.)The Economic Inquiry study examined how the changing legal status of marijuana has affected mortality in the United States over the past two decades. The study discovered that access to recreational marijuana reduced annual opioid.

