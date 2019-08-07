Arion Bank hf.: Major shareholder announcement - Gildi Pension Fund

?Attached is a major shareholder announcement from Gildi Pension Fund
Attachment
- Gildi_major shareholder announcement 7.8.2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c4b2325d-cde5-4ae0-a878-3813e190a77e)
