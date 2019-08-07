Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed HempAmericana, Inc. (OTC Pink: HMPQ) ("the Company"), an emerging participant in the CBD products market. The Company owns and operates a high-capacity, state-of-the-art CBD extraction and processing facility located in Augusta, Maine. CEO, Salvador Rosillo, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking Rosillo about the Company's current projects. Rosillo explained that the Company is working with limited capital but has been able to complete their state-of-the-art facility located in Augusta, Maine. "We are bottling two different formulas at this time. One is the winterized full-spectrum, and the other is the distilled full-spectrum.", explained Rosillo.

Rosillo also shared that one of the previous offers that the Company received was not in their best interest due to it low valuation, and was therefore turned down.

Rosillo further explained that a shareholder of the Company came forward to represent the distribution operations of the business in southern Maine. Upon the announcement, other shareholders showed similar interests, which prompted Rosillo to encourage other investors to become distributors.

Jolly then asked about the Company's revenues over the past 60 days. Rosillo shared that the Company is currently focusing on its development of a distribution team, which has already lead to sales. He also elaborated on the quality of the Company's products and the powerful effects of CBD, which adds to their value and potential revenues.

Rosillo also announced that the Company will be bottling full-spectrum CBD of up to 8,000 mg, which is an exceptionally rare dosage in the CBD industry.

To close the interview, Rosillo shared that the Company is striving to overcome all of the challenges that have faced them in the CBD industry, while also building value for their shareholders.

To hear Salvador Rosillo's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7336006-salvador-rosillo-featured-on-the-stock-day-podcast-to-discuss-hempamericana-s-state-of-the-art-ex

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About HempAmericana, Inc.

HempAmericana is an emerging participant in the CBD products market. The Company owns and operates a high-capacity, state-of-the-art CBD extraction and processing facility located in Augusta, Maine. This facility is armed with a supersized supercritical CO2 extraction system, centrifugal partition chromatography refinement technology, and a mechanized fully-automated CBD bottling system. The Company's CBD oil business uses the brand designation, "Weed Got Oil". HempAmericana also researches, develops, and sells products made of industrial hemp, including a popular brand of hemp rolling papers marketed under the brand name, "Rolling Thunders". See more at www.hempamericana.com.

Safe Harbor Provision Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. Please also review Hemp Americana annual and quarterly financials for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the laws of any such state.

Corporate Contact:

HempAmericana.com

Salvador Rosillo

HempAmericana, Inc.

Phone: (888) 977-7985

Press & Media Inquiries:

EHC Branding Agency

Info@EHCBrandingAgency.Com

(626) MJ-BRAND

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

602-441-3474

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46778