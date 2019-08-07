Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm, has announced the completion of their new article on social listening and its benefits for businesses across industries. Social listening helps businesses to monitor their brand's social media channels for any customer feedback and direct mentions of their brand. Also it helps to monitor discussions regarding specific keywords, topics, competitors, or industries, followed by an analysis to gain insights and act on those opportunities. A detailed analysis of online reputation is crucial for businesses to succeed in the long run without which any brand cannot sufficiently meet the needs of its customers. Social listening helps in finding root causes behind social conversations and helps in implementing long-term strategy changes.

Quantzig is well-known for helping its clients for over 15 years with its end-to-end analytics capabilities. Our web and social media analytics solutions are designed to help businesses analyze the effectiveness of company communications and customer interactions on different digital marketing platforms including website, social media presence, and mobile marketing.

Social listening can help businesses to discover what their current and potential customers feel about their brand and what they are interested in. The catch here lies in turning this information into specific marketing strategies that will help businesses target potential customer groups.

Benefits of Social Listening

Improve CX

Social listening helps companies to improve customer experience by helping them understand better the needs and interests of their customers. By gaining insights from social media platforms, brands can effectively respond to the queries and concerns of their customers in real-time. Furthermore, this can help in enhancing customer experience and loyalty.

Keep an eye on the competition

Tracking you competitor's digital footprint is crucial to stay ahead of the curve. Social listening can help companies to keep track of competitors' marketing strategies and actions. Analyzing market conditions from a competitor's viewpoint can help businesses to analyze the key metrics to success while avoiding misconceptions.

