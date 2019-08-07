sprite-preloader
Arion Bank hf.: Arion Bank: Covered bond offering results

Today Arion Bank hf. concluded the sale of two covered bond series.

The total demand in the issue amounted to ISK 2,620 million and 16 bids were received.

The inflation-linked issue ARION CBI 26 attracted 10 bids of ISK 1,720 million at a yield of 1.63-1.70%. Bids for nominal amount of ISK 440 million at a yield of 1.66% were accepted. The size of the series following the issuance will be ISK 12,960 m.

The fixed rate issue ARION CB 24 attracted 6 bids of ISK 900 million at a yield of 4.52-4.58%. Bids for nominal amount of ISK 600 million at a yield of 4.55% were accepted. Arion will additionally issue nominal amount 2,850 million for its own use. The size of the series following the issuance will be ISK 18,630 million.

The issued bonds are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland on 14 August 2019.

For further information please contact Theodor Fridbertsson, Investor relations at ir@arionbanki.is


