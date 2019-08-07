StillCanna Inc.: Stillcanna Begins Harvest Utilizing its Patented Harvesting Technology

Stillcanna and Olimax use Propriety Methods in Hemp Harvest

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2019 / Stillcanna Inc. (OTC:SCNNF, CSE:STIL, FRANKFURT:A2PEWA) ("STIL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has begun its harvesting cycle: implementing the Company's patented method, which streamlines the harvesting process while maintaining optimum CBD levels.

A brief video of the harvest may be viewed at

https://youtu.be/SmLk2--C8F0

The Company's purpose-built harvesters collect the flower with minimal disruption of cannabinoid crystals, ensuring maximum retention of CBD. The proprietary conservation method allows un-dried flower to be stored for up to three years, and based on independent laboratory testing can significantly enhance the extraction results with no degradation of the biomass.

"One of the largest challenges this new industry faces is the harvesting, storage, and preparation of hemp flowers prior to extraction," pointed out Jason Dussault CEO of Stillcanna. "Even though hemp has been grown and harvested for seed and stalk for many years, the traditional harvesting techniques would largely destroy the flower biomass and its CBD content. At Stillcanna, with our Olimax partners, we own multiple agricultural based patents, including harvesting equipment, and implement methods that give us a distinct advantage over new entrants into this space."

The Company intends to deploy 5 harvesters, running 7 days a week. It is anticipated it will take 6 to 8 weeks to complete the 2019 harvest. The Company's Nexus extraction facility in Poland is expected to begin processing of its 2019 harvest in Q4, and will begin fulfilling its CBD delivery contracts.

