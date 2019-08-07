Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2019) - Gelum Capital Ltd. (CSE: JEM) (the "Company" or "Gelum") is pleased to report that the British Columbia Securities Commission, as principal regulator, and the Ontario Securities Commission, have revoked the cease trade order issued on September 4, 2018 (the "CTO") as it relates to Gelum.

The CTO was issued for the failure to file annual audited financial statements and related management discussion and analysis and certifications for the financial year ended April 30, 2018 (the "Annual Filings") within the prescribed time period. The Annual Filings have now been filed and are available for review, alongside the Company's filings required for its interim Q1 (July 31, 2018), Q2 (October 31, 2018) and Q3 (January 31, 2019) filings, under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

As part of updating the Company's filings, the Company is presently seeking business opportunities and intends to apply for a public listing of its common shares once it has re-established business operations. The Company's directors Hendrik van Alphen and Robert Kopple are committed to re-establishing the Company's business.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include 'forward-looking information', within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, about the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company's management, including future plans for the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, investors should not unduly rely on the forward-looking information because the Company cannot assure that it will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

