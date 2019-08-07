Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2019) - Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SCZ) (the "Company" or "Santacruz") wishes to clarify a statement made in its press release of August 6, 2019 in which it announced the granting of stock options.

The "About Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd." section of the August 6th news release stated that "…The Company also indirectly owns 50% of the Zimapan silver-zinc mine." The Company wishes to clarify that the Company does not have any indirect ownership interest in the Zimapan mine. As previously disclosed, Santacruz owns 50% of PCG Mining, S.A. de C.V, a holding company that owns 100% of Carrizal Mining S.A. de C.V. Carrizal Mining is a private Mexican mining company that owns a 20% working interest in the Company's Veta Grande Project as well as the right to operate the Zimapan mine under a mining lease agreement.

