Darling Ingredients Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Consistent Operational Performance with Improvements in Food and Fuel Segments

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR), a global developer and producer of sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients, creating a wide range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries, today announced financial results for 2Q 2019 ended June 29, 2019.

2Q 2019 Overview

Revenue of $827.3M

Net income of $26.3M , or $0.16 per GAAP diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA of $115.5M

Diamond Green Diesel (DGD) delivers $1.25 EBITDA per gallon

Consolidated adjusted pro forma EBITDA $159.4M

DGD issued partner dividend of $17.7M in April 2019 , with a subsequent dividend of $37.8M in July 2019

US bond refinanced, lowering borrowing cost and extending maturity with extinguishment costs incurred in quarter

Second quarter 2019, net sales were $827.3M, as compared to $846.6M for 2Q 2018. The reduction in net sales of $(19.3M) is mainly the result of lower global protein prices and the divestiture of the Company's industrial residuals business in May 2018, partially offset by the increase in sales volumes of the specialty pet food business and increased collagen sales values.

Net income attributable to Darling for the three months ended June 29, 2019 was $26.3M, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(30.4M), or $(0.18) per diluted share, for 2Q 2018. The increase in net income over the same period in fiscal 2018 reflects the absence of the following one-time costs realized last year: debt extinguishment costs of $23.5M related to Euro bond refinancing; the loss of $15.5M from the sale of Terra Renewal Services subsidiary; and $15.0M of restructuring and impairment charges incurred as a result of the Hurlingham, Argentina, gelatin plant closure.

"Overall, earnings improved for the second quarter with combined, pro forma adjusted EBITDA of $159.4 million, inclusive of core Darling and Diamond Green Diesel adjusted EBITDA results and $13.2 million gain from the China property sale. Operationally, our global rendering business faced negative market conditions on our finished product pricing due to unresolved trade agreements with China and continued fallout from the African Swine Fever epidemic," said Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Darling Ingredients Inc. "Our food segment showed strong performance again bolstered by volume growth from new product launches, primarily related to our growing global collagen business. Our Fuel segment delivered consistently without the Blender's Tax Credit (BTC).

"Diamond Green Diesel, our 50/50 joint venture with Valero, performed well and met expected entity level EBITDA of $1.25 per gallon. Subsequent to the end of the first quarter, we also received two partner dividends totaling $55.5 million, with $17.7 million being recorded in the second quarter and the remainder to be posted in our 2019 third quarter. Additionally, Super Diamond, our 400-mm gallon expansion project, remains on track to start up at the end of 2021."

Segment Update - Three months ended year over year

Feed Ingredients - EBITDA $64.5M (down 23.2%); Revenue $487.4M (down 2.3%); Margin $110.5M (down 14.2%). Raw material processed up 1.6%.

- EBITDA (down 23.2%); Revenue (down 2.3%); Margin (down 14.2%). Raw material processed up 1.6%. Food Ingredients - EBITDA $50.3M (up 241.5%); Revenue $274.8M (down 0.7%); Margin $60.4M (up 16.5%). Raw material processed down 4.6%.

- EBITDA (up 241.5%); Revenue (down 0.7%); Margin (up 16.5%). Raw material processed down 4.6%. Fuel Ingredients - EBITDA $11.3M (down 16.5); Revenue $65.0M (down 8.5%); Margin $11.7M (down 14.8%). Raw material processed up 13.3%.

- EBITDA (down 16.5); Revenue (down 8.5%); Margin (down 14.8%). Raw material processed up 13.3%. Diamond Green Diesel - EBITDA Entity $87.8M ; EBITDA Darling's Share $43.9M (up 254.0%); $1.25 EBITDA per gallon sold

