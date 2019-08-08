AI-powered identity verification and blockchain puts Civic Wallet users in control of their own data

Onfido, the award-winning global identity verification platform, today announced a partnership with Civic, the premier blockchain identity and payment solution provider, to power the company's Civic Wallet, which will be available this fall. Onfido will enable the company to onboard new users swiftly and securely while giving them more control over their privacy.

Civic Wallet, currently open for pre-registration, is paving the way for the next generation of digital wallets, where both identity information and crypto live on the device. This enables consumers to maintain control of their personal data, protecting their identities and money. It also offers peace of mind and simplicity when transacting with cryptocurrencies. With Civic Wallet, consumers may store, send and receive crypto safely and seamlessly in a way that sets a new vision for the industry. Private keys are safely stored on the user's mobile device, and redundant backup systems ensure that the digital wallet may easily be restored if a person's mobile device is lost or stolen.

Onfido's ??technology enables Civic to quickly and easily verify the identities of people signing up to Civic Wallet. Users simply take a photo of their government-issued identity document and then Onfido's AI-powered technology assesses whether it's genuine or fraudulent and compares it against their facial biometrics. Civic's own blockchain-based technology secures personal information by allowing multiple parties to use personally identifiable information without sharing the underlying data, giving more control to the consumer.

Combining Onfido's AI-powered identity verification with BitGo's multi-signature blockchain technology will reduce fraud and result in a network that's safer for everyone. The combination of identity and payment also enables a frictionless user experience that allows for a new subset of product offerings such as age-gated products like beer vendingor geo-restricted services.

"We chose to partner with Onfido because they share our vision of providing everyone with a digital identity they may own and control," said Civic CEO and Co-Founder, Vinny Lingham. "As our earliest identity.com validator, we saw firsthand how their AI verification technology delivered higher pass rates without compromising on fraud protection. Growing this partnership was the best match for us and for Civic Wallet."

"We are privileged to partner with Civic and work together in pursuit of using blockchain for decentralized identity management," said Husayn Kassai, CEO and co-founder at Onfido. "We bring trust to digital interactions worldwide, and we're excited to be partnering with a company that shares our goal of making access to digital services simple and secure."

Users can sign up for early access to Civic Wallet.

About Onfido

Onfido is building the new identity standard for the internet. Our AI-based technology assesses whether a user's government-issued ID is genuine or fraudulent, and then compares it against their facial biometrics. That's how we give companies like Indiegogo, Remitly and Bitstamp the assurance they need to onboard customers remotely and securely. Our mission is to create a more open world, where identity is the key to access.

www.onfido.com

About Civic

Civic is a visionary blockchain identity-verification technology that allows consumers to authorize the use of their identities in real time. They are spearheading the development of an ecosystem that is designed to facilitate on-demand, secure and low-cost access to identity-verification services via the blockchain. Civic recently introduced a Civic token that participants in the ecosystem will use to provide and receive identity-verification-related services.

