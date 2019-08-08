Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade

The Tinius Trust, through Blommenholm Industrier AS, has on 7 August 2019 acquired 16 630 B-shares in Schibsted ASA (the "Company"), at a price of NOK 228.0507 per share. After this transaction Blommenholm Industrier owns 28,188,589 A-shares and 29,999,007 B-shares in the Company.

The Tinius Trust and Blommenholm Industrier AS is represented in the board of the Company by Ole Jacob Sunde.



Oslo, 8 August 2019

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act